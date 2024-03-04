Sokka is one of Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s most important characters, so it stands to reason that his romantic life would get a lot of attention. However, Sokka’s life after the original series is a bit of a mystery. So, who did Sokka marry after Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Who Did Sokka Marry After Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Sokka starts out as a misogynist who doesn’t believe women can be great warriors. His beliefs are challenged, however, when he meets the Kyoshi Warriors and their leader, Suki, who trains him in their ways. Some sparks fly as Sokka and Suki spend time together, but they’re forced apart after the Fire Nation attacks Kyoshi Island.

It doesn’t take Sokka long to move on in Avatar: The Last Airbender, as he starts a romance with Princess Yue in the Northern Water Tribe. Unfortunately, the Fire Nation once again throws a wrench in Sokka’s plans, only this time, it’s permanently because in order to restore the Moon, Yue takes over as the new Moon Spirit. Zuko’s feelings on the situation sum it up pretty well.

Suki and Sokka reunite later on, but the war keeps them apart for good until the end of Avatar: The Last Airbender. After heading to the Boiling Rock with Zuko, Sokka is able to break Suki out of jail, and she joins the Gaang for the final battle. Suki proves instrumental in defeating the Phoenix King’s fleet of blimps and is present alongside everyone else after the villain’s defeat. With nothing else in their way, Sokka and Suki can begin living their life together.

Unfortunately, neither Sokka nor Suki appears in the present-day of The Legend of Korra, and the details of their romance post-Avatar are a mystery. That means that, despite ending the series as an item, there’s no confirmation that Suki and Sokka got married. There are theories that claim Sokka and Toph had a child together, but that’s pure speculation, and even if they did, that doesn’t mean they ever tied the knot.

And that’s who Sokka marries after Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming on Netflix.