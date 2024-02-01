As its name suggests, Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features DC Comics’ premiere superhero team as its main villains. So, who is the voice actor for the League’s de facto leader, Superman, in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Who Is the Voice Actor for Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Veteran voice actor Nolan North voices Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This isn’t North’s first outing as the Man of Steel, either. North previously voiced Superman (and his clone, Superboy) in the Max animated series Young Justice.

He also portrayed the Last Son of Krypton in eight direct-to-video Lego movies (starting with 2014’s Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered) and in 2023’s Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!

North has portrayed several other big-name DC characters, as well. Notably, he’s Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, Green Lantern: Beware My Power, and Green Lantern: Beware My Power – all released under the “DC Universe” banner.

North’s resume also includes several credits for DC’s rival, Marvel, including projects such as Ultimate Avengers, Hulk Versus, Wolverine and the X-Men, and Ultimate Spider-Man.

What Other Games Has Nolan North Starred in?

Despite his impressive track record with the superhero genre, North’s most famous performance to date isn’t as a costumed crimefighter. Instead, the role he’s arguably best known for is Uncharted protagonist Nathan Drake.

North voiced (and supplied motion capture for) Drake in the first four core Uncharted installments, as well as the spinoff Uncharted: Golden Abyss. He reprised the role in the motion comic Uncharted: Eye of Indra and the crossover fighting game PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, too.

Aside from Uncharted, North’s other major video game roles include:

The Prince in Prince of Persia (2008)

Desmond Miles in the Assassin’s Creed franchise

David in The Last of Us

Ghost in Destiny and Destiny 2

Tony Stark/Iron Man in Marvel’s Avengers

And that’s who the voice actor for Superman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available in early access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.