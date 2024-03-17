Of all the mysteries in Gege Akutami’s enormously popular manga/anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most intriguing is the identity of the new character Usami. Since their introduction, fans have been hoping for more information about Usami’s background.

Jujutsu Kaisen takes place in a world where students are enlisted in a secret magical war against sentient curses fueled by negative emotions unconsciously emanating from humans. Among the most powerful sorcerers battling the evil curses is a teacher and formidable swordsman named Atsuya Kusakabe. However, another sorcerer is cited as one of the strongest around: Usami. Here’s everything that we currently know about Usami and the role they’re poised to play in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Who Is Usami in Jujutsu Kaisen, Explained

Usami is first mentioned by Kusakabe in Chapter 253 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as the characters debate who is the strongest Grade I Sorcerer of them all. Though the powerful sorcerer and teacher Satoru Gojo speculates that Kusakabe is the strongest, Kusakabe claims that there is a stronger Grade I Sorcerer than himself and Usami, without providing further context on who exactly Usami is at the time. This seemingly innocuous name-drop has led to intense fan speculation about who exactly Usami is and if they have a role to play in the upcoming confrontation with imposing antagonist Ryomen Sukuna in future chapters.

From what’s been mentioned so far, readers can infer that Usami is also a Grade I Sorcerer, on a similar power scale to Kusakabe, and that they have a currently unrevealed history with Kusakabe. So much of Kusakabe’s own backstory remains an ongoing mystery in Jujutsu Kaisen, but Chapter 147 revealed that the character has a younger sister, with fans speculating Usami may actually be the unseen sibling. With Kusakabe becoming a more prominent figure in the story, both his background and the identity of Usami will surely be followed up on, as the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and its colorful characters continues to grow.