School Spirits sees ghost girl Maddie attempting to discover how she died and who was responsible. With the end of Season 1, we finally got an answer. So, if you’re wondering who did it, here’s who killed Maddie in School Spirits, explained.

Who Killed Maddie in School Spirits, Explained

Before the credits rolled on the Season 1 finale, we did indeed get an answer as to who killed Maddie. Maddie and the viewers had spent eight episodes trying to figure out, getting paranoid about who was to be trusted and who wasn’t. There were twists, red herrings, and more. Did Maddie’s boyfriend kill her? Or was it her mother? Aided by the spirits of the other dead students and a dead teacher, she discovered the truth.

The person who killed Maddie was… nobody. Maddie is not dead – it’s that her spirit has been evicted from her body and replaced by another. The spirits had been talking about Janet, a girl who crossed over to the other side, but that’s not what happened. Not at all.

What actually occurred is that Janet, one of the school spirits, took possession of her body, turning Janet into a spirit. Janet then left in her body, and she could, essentially, be anywhere by the time Season 2 begins. Mr Martin, the school’s deceased teacher, was also involved somehow. But this means that if Janet comes back to the school or is lured back, Maddie has a chance of getting her body back.

At least, that’s assuming there’s no time limit, no point at which Janet takes permanent control, and Maddie can never return. We still don’t know how Janet pulled that unsettling move off.

So, on the subject of who killed Maddie in School Spirits, explained, the answer is that no one killed her. Maddie is a spirit, but she’s not dead and can get back into her body.