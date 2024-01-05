Netflix is keeping it in the family with the English dub cast for one of its newest anime. Here’s who One Piece‘s Emily Rudd plays in Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meishi).

Who Is One Piece’s Emily Rudd?

When a live-action adaptation was announced by Netflix, fans were not looking forward to it, to say the least. They were worried it would end up like Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, which was panned by critics and fans alike before being canceled a month after its release. However, when One Piece finally hit the streamer, fans were met with a delightful series with a lot of wonderful performances, including Emily Rudd’s turn as Nami.

Nami is the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates, and the first season of the show focuses a lot on her character. Having appeared in the Feat Street Trilogy already, Rudd was up for the task, helping prove that iconic anime moments could be brought to live-action with enough care and love. Now, Rudd returns to the anime world in Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meishi).

Who One Piece’s Emily Rudd Plays in Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meishi)

Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meishi), a Studio Trigger series that Netflix is simuldubbing and streaming worldwide, sees a group of adventurers head into a buried kingdom to save their friend and make plenty of food along the way. Rudd voices Marcille Donato, a loyal elven mage who specializes in fire-type magic, which will probably be very helpful when whipping up meals.

If you’re interested in hearing Rudd’s voice performance, the first episode of Delicious in Dungeon is streaming now on Netflix, with episodes being released weekly on the platform.

