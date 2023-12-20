My Life With the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard as she moves to rural Colorado to live with the Walter family and ends up in a love triangle with two of the Walter boys – Alex and Cole. But who plays Alex in My Life With the Walter Boys and what exactly is his story?

Ashby Gentry Plays Alex Walter in My Life With the Walter Boys

Newcomer Ashby Gentry plays Alex Walter in My Life With the Walter Boys. Gentry appeared in one episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark? before his turn as Alex, the younger brother of Cole in My Life With the Walter Boys. He bonds with Jackie as soon as she arrives in town, and the two become friends very quickly. It’s easy to see why, as Jackie and Alex have a lot in common – they’re both quiet, intellectual people.

However, the show does paint Alex as a little more of a nerd than Jackie. Indeed, Alex is the type who loves Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and playing video games. Ashby Gentry tries hard not to make Alex Walter a stereotype, but there’s still a lot that’s familiar in the shy, nerdy kid who ends up dating the other shy, nerdy kid. We’ve seen this story before in YA shows. We might have seen it way too many times.

My Life With the Walter Boys is Set to Return For Season 2

Just as we’ve seen the turn the story takes in the season 1 finale of My Life With the Walter Boys before, too. Alex, after drinking too much, finally gets the courage to confess his love to Jackie – who he is dating at that point. Except Jackie does not say it back. Talk about awkward. Instead, that’s the moment she walks away and later, after finding out Cole has repaired a teapot that her sister had given to her, shares her first kiss with Cole.

So, things are not looking good for Alex and Jackie as season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys ends. But things are also not looking all that good for Cole and Jackie, as the season ends with Jackie leaving town with her uncle, choosing neither Walter boy and leaving Alex a goodbye note.

What that means is anybody’s guess, but with the show now confirmed to return for season 2, it’s likely Jackie will have to pick one of the Walter boys – or at least, return to face both of them and the life she tried to run away from. This is a drama, after all. And there’s no drama quite like a love triangle.