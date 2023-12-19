My Life With the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard as she moves to rural Colorado and ends up in a love triangle with two of the Walter boys – Cole and Alex. But who plays Cole in My Life With the Walter Boys, and what exactly is his story?

Who Plays Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys

Actor Noah LaLonde plays Cole Walter in My Life With the Walter Boys. LaLonde, like Cole, has some background in sports – in his case, hockey – has some TV experience outside of his role as Cole. He appeared on an episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution as a guest star. But it was his role as Cole on My Life With the Walter Boys that truly made LaLonde a household name.

In the show, Cole is the former quarterback of Silver Falls High School. After an injury leaves him unable to play football, Cole is forced to confront who he is without the sport that had defined him – and that he had hoped to get a scholarship to college for. Then, he meets Jackie and starts imagining a new future.

LaLonde might not understand what it means to have to give up a sport because of injury, but as someone who had to give up a sport he seriously considered playing, he can at least relate to Cole’s mentality. And, with the show confirmed to return for Season 2, there will certainly be more to explore for LaLonde and Cole.

My Life With the Walter Boys Is Set to Return for Season 2

Netflix just announced that My Life With the Walter Boys is set to return for Season 2. That means the show will get to explore not just more of Jackie, Alex, and Cole but more of the love triangle between the three that ended without a clear resolution.

At the end of Season 1, Jackie is dating Alex. But after he confesses his love, Jackie finds herself unable to reciprocate. Later, she and Cole share their long-awaited first kiss after Jackie finds out that Alex fixed up a teapot that her sister gave to her. It all seems to point to Jackie choosing Cole. Except the season ends with Jackie leaving town with her uncle and both Walter boys left behind. But now we know there will be an actual resolution to the love triangle, with the show returning for Season 2. Whether that resolution favors Cole or Alex, no one knows as of yet.