When Rosario Dawson made her debut as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” there was a lot of speculation she may end up training Grogu, Din Djarin’s young ward. However, in the end, that’s not what happened. Here’s why Ahsoka refused to train The Mandalorian’s Grogu, at least as far as we know.

Why Ahsoka Couldn’t Train Grogu in Star Wars

In The Mandalorian, Din Djarin crossed paths with Ahsoka on his quest to return Grogu to his people. However, at the time, Ahsoka refused and expressed concern for the attachment the youngling felt for Djarin. On the surface, the reason makes a lot of sense.

As the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker, the young Togruta got a first hand look at exactly how attachment could turn one to the dark side. Due to his attachment to Padmé Amidala, Anakin sought out a way to cheat death, and in doing so, succumbed to the machinations of Darth Sidious, AKA Emperor Palpatine. The aftermath saw him, as Darth Vader, massacring the Jedi Order.

Dave Filoni, who is one of the main architects behind the last few years of Star Wars TV shows, has also addressed the choice. In The Art of the Mandalorian, as reported by TheDirect, Filoni said, “There were a lot of debates about [Ahsoka Tano pointing the way to Luke Skywalker]. And Jon and I went back and forth, because if [Ahsoka can’t take Grogu], then who will? … Taking care of the Child is not her destiny. That’s not what I’ve been planning for her to do [laughs], so I can’t change it up.” As such, according to Filoni’s statement, training Grogu is simply not part of her destiny.

The Ahsoka Disney+ Show May Explain Why She Didn’t Train Grogu

Ahsoka the TV show may have also provided an additional reason. Towards the start of the show, viewers learned that the master/apprentice relationship between Ahsoka and Sabine Wren had soured. As Ahsoka takes place at the same time as The Mandalorian, it’s then totally reasonable to assume that her doubts are also tied to her failure with Sabine, who herself has shown a willingness to do whatever is necessary to save and protect Ezra Bridger, to whom she is definitely attached. Part of Ahsoka’s arc in her eponymous TV show is then also about dealing with her own hang-ups in the master/apprentice relationship following what happened with Anakin.

