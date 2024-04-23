Why Did Toji Kill Riko In Jujutsu Kaisen?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen. Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of shocking moments, but one of the most surprising comes right at the beginning of Season 2 when Toji Fushiguro takes the life of Riko Amanai. Here’s what you need to know about why he did it.

What Was Toji’s Reason To Kill Riko in Jujutsu Kaisen

Toji’s decision to hunt down and kill Riko Amanai was nothing personal, it was simply because the sorcerer killer was hired by the Time Vessel Association, also known as the Star Religious Group to carry out the assassination.

As we see at the start of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Toji has somewhat of a gambling problem and looks to earn cash through hitman work to fuel his habits. To him, Riko is just another target, but for the Time Vessel Association, she is much more.

This strange religious group in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe worships Master Tengen as a god, and for this reason, they put a plan in motion to ensure she gained her god-like figure, rather than taking on a human-like body. In this case, the person who was to be that body was Riko Amanai.

Given Tengen’s stature in the Jujutsu world, the group knew that they would need someone capable of taking on sorcerers to complete the hit on Riko. This is why they recruited the most feared fighter in the world at that time, Toji Fushiguro. On the other side of things, Tengen knew that Riko would be in danger so she recruited Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto to escort her. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

If you’ve seen the show then you know that the death has major significance in the Jujutsu Kaisen story overall, and specifically the lives of Gojo and Geto. We’ll let you decide whether it was a positive or a negative.

