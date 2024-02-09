Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 is here and ready to engross players for the next few months. However, people are noticing a strange message after they load up the game. So, why does MW3 say “free trial” after launch?

Why Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Say ‘Free Trial’ After Launch?

With all of the errors and bugs that haunt games, it’s always scary when a message pops up. That’s because, most of the time, it means something is getting between the player and their next match. However, this time around, it’s actually a good thing because MW3 is giving a fun opportunity to players who don’t own the game.

While a lot of people who play Call of Duty buy the game when it comes out every year, others are a bit more skeptical, wanting to wait for a sale to try out the next title. Well, MW3 has found a way to allow players a trial run at the game without paying. From Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, MW3 is opening up its Multiplayer lobbies to everyone as part of a free trial.

This news will likely upset diehards who think only those who actually pay for the game should play, but it’s actually a great opportunity to open the game up to an even bigger audience. Sure, Call of Duty doesn’t really need the help, but anyone who loves the franchise shouldn’t shoo eager gamers away just because they didn’t shell out some cash. So, let’s be welcoming to the free trial noobs and show them a good time.

And that’s why Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) says “free trial” after launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.