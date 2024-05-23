Why Is Daredevil Not on Netflix?

MCU series Daredevil is one of Netflix’s most beloved shows – yet the streaming platform’s subscribers can’t access it anymore. So, why isn’t Daredevil on Netflix?

Why Daredevil Isn’t on Netflix, Explained

Daredevil isn’t on Netflix for one simple reason: Netflix’s license to broadcast the show expired. The same goes for the platform’s other MCU shows Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher – legally, Netflix can’t air them.

Even though Marvel Television developed Daredevil and its sister shows as Netflix Original Series, Netflix was only ever licensing the IP itself from Marvel’s parent company, Disney. And when that deal ran out in March 2022, Disney declined to renew it (despite it being worth $200 million). So, that was it: bye-bye, Man Without Fear.

Disney’s decision to take back rights to Daredevil and the other entries in the so-called “Defenders Saga” was viewed as inevitable by many – including the folks at Netflix. That’s why the streamer’s bosses canceled Daredevil after three seasons in November 2018: they knew there was little benefit in producing new content they’d lose a few years down the line.

Netflix likewise axed Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher by February 2019 (as a limited series, The Defenders wasn’t up for renewal). In March 2022 all six shows became available on Disney+.

Where Can You Stream Daredevil?

As noted above, you can stream Daredevil Seasons 1-3 (along with the rest of the Defenders Saga) on Disney+. If you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, you can rent or buy Daredevil via a range of VoD services, including Apple TV, Prime Video Store, and Google Play. Upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again will also stream exclusively on Disney+; when or if it’ll be available for purchase on other platforms remains unclear at this stage.

All three seasons of Daredevil are currently streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again debuts on the platform in March 2025.

