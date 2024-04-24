If you’re a PC-owning ice hockey fan, you might have been hoping against hope that EA’s NHL 24 would get a Windows release. That’s not happening, but if you’re wondering just why NHL 24 isn’t on PC, here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Why NHL 24 Isn’t on PC

The answer to why NHL 24 isn’t on the platform is that it wouldn’t be profitable enough for EA. The last NHL game to get a PC release was NHL 09. But it’s not on any digital storefronts, and second-hand copies are selling for at least $30 on eBay.

So what’s going on? EA has released NHL 24 on Xbox and PlayStation, but every year, a new title is announced, and every year, it skips PC. There are some fun conspiracy theories, including one suggesting that EA skips PC because people would put them to shame by modding NHL 24 into a better game.

That seems silly, but there might be a grain of truth there. Microtransactions are a big deal for EA, with its whole Ultimate Team deal, but on PC, hockey fans could potentially mod in their own players and skins. Take Mortal Kombat 1, for example – while console players grind or buy skins, PC owners can install a host of free fan-made skins.

Related: Best Left & Right Wing Build in NHL 24

It’s not only the NHL series that’s skipped PC. Madden NFL 19 was released on Windows, but that was the first game in ten years, so it’s not as if EA has a burning hatred of hockey. The truth can be found in this 2016 Game Informer interview, where Cam Weber, now president of EA Sports, explains the situation:

“PC is literally based on demand. There’s still the high demand for FIFA on the PC globally because of the global appetite for the game. I think that’s less so with Madden, but I think if that changes and an opportunity presents itself, I think we would definitely leverage the opportunity.”

It’s not just a case of dumping the Xbox or PlayStation version to PC, either – there’s much more work involved than that. Dreamloop estimates that it could cost as much as seven figures to port a game. Plus, there are the potential bugs that having multiple hardware configurations could throw up.

Is EA wrong? Could NHL 24 really sell big on PC? It’s possible, but finding out would require a big financial commitment. So, the reason why NHL 24 isn’t on PC is EA thinks there isn’t enough of a market to make it worth developing and releasing it on that platform.

NHL 24 is available now on PlayStation and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more