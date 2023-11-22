All Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) DLC Characters & When They Release

The iconic franchise got a fresh start with this year’s soft reboot Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1), reimagining much of its classic cast. Fortunately, even more characters are set to join the battle through a wave of DLC. Here are all of the MK1 DLC characters and when they release.

With most DLC characters included in MK1‘s Kombat Pack 1, the added fighters are a mix of franchise favorites and licensed guest characters with their own brutal moves. The DLC characters are also both main player characters that gamers control directly and Kameo characters that can be summoned to provide support in the middle of rousing fights.

When Did Shang Tsung Release in MK1?

Shang Tsung draws his claws

Shang Tsung is the original Big Bad for the Mortal Kombat franchise, appearing as the final boss in the original 1992 game and the primary antagonist of the 1995 movie. Able to alternate between a youthful version and older physical form, each with their own fighting styles, the Shang Tsung of this timeline is armed with poisoned claws fixed on wrist bracers. A Titan iteration of Shang Tsung from an alternate timeline manipulates his counterpart from Fire God Liu Kang’s timeline to do his bidding, setting Mortal Kombat 1’s story mode into motion.

Shang Tsung was originally a preorder incentive for players, added to the game’s base roster upon the game’s launch in September 2023. For those who didn’t preorder MK1 or purchase deluxe versions of the game, Shang Tsung was available to purchase at launch for $7.99.

When Did Omni-Man Release in MK1?

Omni-Man crosses his arms confidently

The first Kombat Pack 1 character released was Omni-Man, the super-powered villain from the comic book series Invincible and its animated series adaptation on Prime Video. Actor J.K. Simmons reprises his role from the animated show to voice Omni-Man for MK1, recreating several classic moments from the series. Possessing superhuman strength and speed, Omni-Man is a nigh-unstoppable force to be reckoned with in the game.

Omni-Man was released on November 9, either as part of Kombat Pack 1 or available to purchase separately for $7.99.

When Does Quan Chi Release in MK1?

Quan Chi stands next to Shang Tsung

One of the most twisted villains in Mortal Kombat history is Quan Chi, an evil sorcerer often associated with Shang Tsung and a staple in the franchise. Introduced in 1997’s Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, Quan Chi made his playable debut in Mortal Kombat 4, trying to restore Shinnok to full power. Quan Chi appears throughout MK1‘s story mode as an associate of Titan Shang Tsung.

Currently, Quan Chi is expected to release as DLC in MK1 in Winter 2023/2024.

When Does Peacemaker Release in MK1?

Peacemaker salutes in front of an American flag

From a memorable role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad to starring in an eponymous Max original series, DC’s wise-cracking absurdist antihero Peacemaker has been a surprise breakout character. The gun-toting, ridiculous helmet-wearing comic book character is so dedicated to peace that he is willing to kill for it and does so often. John Cena reprises his role as Peacemaker for the character’s inclusion as part of Kombat Pack 1 in MK1.

The Peacemaker DLC character is currently set to release in MK1 in Winter 2023/2024.

When Does Ermac Release in MK1?

Ermac stands ready

The undead ninja Ermac started out as something of an urban legend among gamers as they noticed the phrase “error macro” in the original game. The developers turned this into an actual playable character in 1995’s Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, with Ermac as a red-clad ninja that served as a physical collective of lost souls. Ermac plays a major role in MK1’s story mode, with the soul of Kitana and Mileena’s father controlling the souls and eventually being joined by his recently departed wife, Sindel.

Ermac will hit MK1 in Spring 2024.

When Does Homelander Release in MK1

Homelander poses defiantly

Just as Omni-Man is the villainous Superman analogue in Invincible, Homelander is the evil twist on the Superman archetype in the comic book series and television show The Boys. While publicly adored, Homelander is a secretly murderous sociopath who frequently abuses his powers to indulge his darkest desires. The Boys actor Antony Starr is not expected to reprise his role as Homelander for MK1.

Homelander is currently slated to arrive as DLC in MK1 in Spring 2024.

When Does Takeda Takahashi Release in MK1

Takeda stands in ashes

The final player character announced for MK1‘s Kombat Pack 1 is Takeda, the son of Kenshi Takahashi. Introduced in 2015’s Mortal Kombat X, Takeda follows in his father’s footsteps to take on Shinnok’s villainous armies, striking up a romance with Jacqui Briggs. In the final chapter of MK1, an alternate Takeda working for the evil Titan Shang Tsung is briefly seen before he is quickly killed by Titan Kitana.

Takeda Takahashi is currently slated to hit MK1 in Summer 2024.

When Does Tremor Release in MK1

Tremor readies his fist

Like Quan Chi, Tremor had an unusual introduction to the franchise, first appearing as a boss character in 2000’s Mortal Kombat: Special Forces for the PlayStation. A member of the Black Dragon Clan, Tremor has the ability to seismically control the Earth, with his sole playable appearance in Mortal Kombat X. Tremor is the first DLC Kameo character for MK1.

Tremor was officially added to the Kameo roster on November 20, either as part of the Kombat Pack or available to purchase separately for $4.99.

When Does Mavado Release in MK1

Mavado speaks with Quan Chi

Mavado debuts in 2002’s Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance as the head of the fearsome Red Dragon Clan, who allies himself with Shang Tsung and Quan Chi to defeat his rivals. Holding a deep grudge against Kano, Mavado’s last playable appearance in the franchise was in 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Mavado will be a Kameo character as part of Kombat Pack 1 in MK1.

There is currently no confirmed release window for Mavado.

When Does the Kameo Johnny Cage Release?

Johnny Cage squints incredulously

Several player characters in MK1 have Kameo analogues, including Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Kung Lao. Johnny Cage is the next player character slated to get a Kameo version, resembling the classic version of the character that appeared in the original Mortal Kombat. This is in contrast to the Johnny in MK1‘s story mode, who received a noticeable redesign in the new game.

There is currently no confirmed release window for the Kameo version of Johnny Cage.

When Does Ferra Release?

Ferra rides Torr

Ferra is a pint-sized warrior in service of Kotal Khan who makes up for her size with her sheer viciousness. Introduced in Mortal Kombat X, Ferra is constantly accompanied by the hulking Torr, often riding on Torr’s shoulders into battle. Ferra will be released in MK1 as a Kameo character, no longer relying on Torr to face her enemies.

There is currently no confirmed release window for Ferra.

When Does Khameleon Release?

Khameleon fights Johnny Cage

The final announced Kameo character for Kombat Pack 1 is Khameleon, introduced in 1996’s Mortal Kombat Trilogy, exclusive to the Nintendo 64 version of the game. Khameleon’s last playable appearance before MK1 was in the 2007 Wii port of Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. In MK1‘s story mode, Khamelon has a silent appearance as one of the guards protecting Sindel and her family.

There is currently no confirmed release window for Khameleon.

And those are all the DLC characters in MK1 and when they release. If you’re looking for more, check out how to unlock Havik in the game.