Pokemon GO’s Wiglett Debut During Rediscover Kanto Event Excites & Confuses Fans

If you didn’t look extra closely at the details for the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokemon GO, you might miss it: buried at the bottom of the Biome feature, there’s a quick note about the Pokemon GO debut of Wiglett. This Paldean Pokemon looks like Kanto’s Diglett, but the Pokedex entry is clear that they’re not related. So why is this Pokemon making its first GO appearance during a Kanto event?

Whether or not it makes sense, Wiglett is here, and players are thrilled about it. Well, mostly thrilled, and maybe a little bit confused. After all, what’s this elongated Diglett clone doing popping up from the sand during a Kanto event?

Players have been excitedly sharing their Wiglett screenshots since the beach-dwelling Pokemon debuted in Pokemon GO, noting its impressive size and their excitement at another Paldea addition to the game.

First look of Wiglett and Wugtrio they look so sick!!! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/QNvF8UPuYG — ✨BoomClasher93✨ (@BoomClasher93) April 23, 2024

While players are excited overall at this surprise non-Kanto debut, it also kind of doesn’t make sense. Between cries of “Yay, Wiglett!” there are questions about why this Pokemon is debuting during an event that’s literally called “Rediscover Kanto.” It’s almost as if Niantic understands players don’t want or need to rediscover the very first region we’ve ever known.

At any rate, even Pokemon GO itself seems to think Wiglett’s a bit of an odd detail for the event. You’ll find no mention of Wiglett on their event details news post for Rediscover Kanto. Normally, Niantic loves to shout from the rooftops when a new Pokemon debuts since this is one thing that brings players back to the game. This time, though, you’ll have to dig through the details on the Rediscover GO page to see that Wiglett has freshly arrived in the beach biome.

Another point of confusion centers on the beach biome itself and the new biome system more generally. “Do I actually have to travel to the beach to catch Wiglett?” players ask, especially those of us who don’t live anywhere near the coast.

Thankfully, the beach biome seems to spawn near bodies of water, even if it’s not the ocean. That means you should be able to catch Wiglett without planning an elaborate beach vacation.

Not only is Wiglett here, its evolution Wugtrio is also now available in Pokemon GO. Like most debut Pokemon in the game, it cannot yet be Shiny.

