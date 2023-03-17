Like Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide before it, Dead Island 2 will let players team up to take on the living dead. Sure, it’s taken nearly ten years for the game to arrive but you can’t go wrong with a little co-operative zombie annihilation. However, if your potential slaughter partners are on a different gaming platform you might be wondering — will Dead Island 2 have crossplay?

In February, The Official Dead Island Twitter Account Responded to a Fan About Crossplay.

The answer is that, no, Dead Island 2 will not include crossplay. In February, a Twitter user asked that same question and the reply from the official Dead Island Twitter account was “No, Dead Island 2 does not support cross-play.”

So what does that mean? It means that if you buy Dead Island 2 on PlayStation you won’t be able to play with people on Xbox or PC. If you buy it on PC, you can’t play with Xbox or PlayStation players. You get the general idea. It may also mean that if you buy the game on PlayStation 4 you can’t play with anyone on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S users can’t play with others on Xbox One. But we wouldn’t take that as set in stone just yet.

Could the situation have changed since February? We doubt it, and not just because the game has already gone gold. Crossplay can be a major selling point and we’d certainly expect Dead Island 2 publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios to be talking about it if they had implemented it. So Dead Island 2 won’t have crossplay (although it may be added in after launch).

While that news may be a dampener for some, you might still be interested in our impressions or knowing what preorder bonuses are available for the game.