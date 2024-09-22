Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu sit together and eat lollipops
Category:
Movies & TV

Will There Be Love Next Door Season 2?

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|

Published: Sep 22, 2024 01:43 pm

The South Korean romantic comedy Love Next Door debuted in August 2024 and has made a splash with international audiences as it began streaming on Netflix worldwide. Here is if there are any official plans for Love Next Door to return for a Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Will There Be Love Next Door Season 2?

Seung-hyo receives a text message as Seok-ryu looks at him in Love Next Door
Image via Netflix

At the time of this writing, there are currently no plans for a Love Next Door Season 2 ahead of its first season finale, which is scheduled to be released worldwide on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Given the growing popularity of South Korean television programming, with Squid Game as the biggest example, there is an increased likelihood that Love Next Door may return for a second season. But, if the first season provides a definitive conclusion to the story and if tvN, which broadcasts Love Next Door in South Korea, or Netflix finds the viewership not strong enough to commission a second season, this may be the end of this particular love story.

Love Next Door is part of tvN’s growing partnership to simulcast its television programming for international audiences on Netflix, joining other productions like No Gain No Love. Love Next Door is produced by Studio Dragon and The Modori, with the former frequently working with tvN and Netflix, including its popular horror series Sweet Home. Viewership for Love Next Door in South Korea has been strong, while Netflix has currently not divulged streaming numbers for the series on its platform.

Love Next Door follows Bae Seok-ryu, a successful businesswoman living and working abroad and engaged to a prolific lawyer. However, after enduring a breakdown, Seok-ryu returns to her native South Korea to reevaluate her life where she reunites with her childhood best friend Choi Seung-hyo, who has since become one of the top architects in Korea. As the two reconnect, they begin to fall in love with each other. With a strong romance at its core and K-drama overtones that make the story more engaging, Love Next Door is a solid Netflix Korean series.

Love Next Door is now available to stream on Netflix.

Post Tag:
Love Next Door
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
twitter