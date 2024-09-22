The South Korean romantic comedy Love Next Door debuted in August 2024 and has made a splash with international audiences as it began streaming on Netflix worldwide. Here is if there are any official plans for Love Next Door to return for a Season 2.

Will There Be Love Next Door Season 2?

Image via Netflix

At the time of this writing, there are currently no plans for a Love Next Door Season 2 ahead of its first season finale, which is scheduled to be released worldwide on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Given the growing popularity of South Korean television programming, with Squid Game as the biggest example, there is an increased likelihood that Love Next Door may return for a second season. But, if the first season provides a definitive conclusion to the story and if tvN, which broadcasts Love Next Door in South Korea, or Netflix finds the viewership not strong enough to commission a second season, this may be the end of this particular love story.

Love Next Door is part of tvN’s growing partnership to simulcast its television programming for international audiences on Netflix, joining other productions like No Gain No Love. Love Next Door is produced by Studio Dragon and The Modori, with the former frequently working with tvN and Netflix, including its popular horror series Sweet Home. Viewership for Love Next Door in South Korea has been strong, while Netflix has currently not divulged streaming numbers for the series on its platform.

Love Next Door follows Bae Seok-ryu, a successful businesswoman living and working abroad and engaged to a prolific lawyer. However, after enduring a breakdown, Seok-ryu returns to her native South Korea to reevaluate her life where she reunites with her childhood best friend Choi Seung-hyo, who has since become one of the top architects in Korea. As the two reconnect, they begin to fall in love with each other. With a strong romance at its core and K-drama overtones that make the story more engaging, Love Next Door is a solid Netflix Korean series.

