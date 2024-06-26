Queen of Tears is one of the most powerful Kdramas of recent years, following the ups and downs of couple Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo, each with their own weighty responsibilities. But will we see more of the pair? Will there be Queen of Tears Season 2? Here’s the answer, with spoilers.

Is Queen of Tears Getting a Season 2?

Queen of Tears Season 2 has not been announced and it’s extremely unlikely it’s going to get one. It’s not that the show has bombed, far from it. It’s been well received, but this is a limited series, its whole plot is contained within sixteen episodes, and it concludes with the main characters getting their happily ever after.

Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo have to deal with not only their personal drama, but problems within the Queens Group, the business they’re both involved in. It’s touch and go if they’re going to actually make it but ultimately, they reconcile and get on with their lives.

The final scene is of an aged Hyun-woo visiting Hae-in’s grave, placing flowers. Is there room to show what happened prior to this touching ending? Absolutely, but it would feel wholly unnecessary.

Does that mean there’s no more Queen of Tears? Not quite. There have been an additional two episodes filmed, which are reportedly a mix of interviews, behind the scenes footage, extended scenes and more. If you’ve been utterly absorbed this series, chances are you’ll be happy to see a little more of the show.

But the catch is that those episodes, which hit Netflix Korea in May, have yet to make their way onto other Netflix regions and there’s no confirmation if they will get a Western release.

So, the answer to will there be a Queen of Tears Season 2 is no. A second season has not been confirmed and since it’s a limited series, with a clear ending, it seems unlikely we’ll ever get a second season.

