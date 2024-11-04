Forgot password
Wizard 101 Codes (November 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Nov 4, 2024 05:00 am

Updated: November 4, 2024

Looked for codes!

A staple in the MMO scene. More world-renowned than World of Warcraft (it’s not), better than Final Fantasy XIV (it’s really not), a true household name (I forgot it existed), and your experience can be even more magical with Wizard 101 codes.

Wizard 101 codes expire very quickly so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible. They grant you a range of cosmetics, from housing items to mounts. If you want more fantasy codes, check out our list of Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Wizard 101 Codes List

Active Wizard 101 Codes 

  • SPOOKYSPIDERS1024—Redeem for a 1 Day Mount

Expired Wizard 101 Codes

  • SUPERSCARY1024
  • SuperScary1024
  • BOOKWYRM
  • NOVUSHYPE
  • IAMMASTERY
  • MIGHTYNEWYEAR124 
  • SUPERNEWYEAR124 

How to Redeem Codes in Wizard 101

You can easily redeem Wizard 101 codes through the browser, just follow this guide below:

  • How to redeem Wizard 101 codes step 1
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem Wizard 101 codes step 2
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Login to your account on the Wizard101 website.
  2. Open the Redeem Card or Code tab on the left side of the screen.
  3. Complete the CAPTCHA
  4. Enter the code in the “Enter Code Here” text box.
  5. Hit Submit and receive your goodies.

Players can easily get overwhelmed with newer games, and this game is more than 15 years old. The amount of information there can be quite numbing, which is why we advise you to visit the Wizard 101 Wiki page. MMOs have a lot of mechanics, such as combat, alchemy, fishing, and mount hunting, so if you want to get started on any one of these, you know where to go to find the perfect starter guide.

What is Wizard 101?

Wizard 101 is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that takes place in the universe of Spiral, which is filled with wizarding students who have to learn magic and save the day. Embark on your journey as a young wizard who needs to find their place in the world. Whether it’s fighting dragons or interior design, there is a place for everyone.

