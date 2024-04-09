X-Men ’97 Season 1: Does Storm Get Her Powers Back?

Mutant superhero Storm loses her powers in X-Men ’97 Season 1, Episode 2, “Mutant Liberation Begins” – so will she get them back? And how do Marvel’s X-Men comics handle Storm’s power loss and recovery?

Does Storm Get Her Powers Back in X-Men ’97?

We don’t yet know whether Storm’s powers will return in X-Men ’97 Season 1. While the Neutralizer technology that stripped her of her weather-controlling abilities is ordinarily temporary, the amount of radiation Storm absorbed was so strong that the effects were apparently permanent. On the plus side, Forge seems pretty convinced he can heal her. His confidence makes sense, too. Not only is Forge a superhumanly gifted inventor, but he also invented Neutralizer tech. So, if anyone can figure out how to get Storm back to her lightning bolt-slinging best, it’s Forge.

He’ll have to clear a few hurdles first, though. For one thing, Storm doesn’t want anything to do with Forge after finding out he’s the brains behind the Neutralizer hardware in X-Men ’97 Season 1, Episode 4, “Motendo/Lifedeath – Part 1.” Worse still, in that same episode, the demonic Adversary poisons Forge and squirrels Storm away to feed on her despair. As giving up Storm means going hungry, the Adversary isn’t likely to let her go without a fight. And until she’s free again, Storm has no chance of regaining her mutant gifts, no matter what machine Forge makes!

Does Storm Get Her Powers Back in the X-Men Comics?

Of course, it’s pretty unlikely that the creative team behind X-Men ’97 will keep one of the show’s most popular characters grounded for long. It wouldn’t just be bad for business – it’d clash with established comic book canon, as well. While Storm spent a considerable stretch sans powers in the 80s, she made a full recovery before the decade wrapped. Not only that, but Forge played a key part in Storm’s rehabilitation.

After the Adversary banished Forge and Storm to an alternate dimension, the former cobbled together a power-restoring device from his cybernetic leg. Forge’s gizmo did the trick, permanently reversing the Neutralizer’s effects. With her powers now reinstated, Storm charged up a portal that she and Forge used to return home. The duo then reunited with Storm’s teammates to take down the Adversary, which they did despite the current X-Men roster temporarily dying along the way (seriously!).

We can probably expect X-Men ’97 to adapt at least some of the above, albeit streamlined to accommodate Season 1’s 10-episode run.

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

