XDefiant Preload Times, File Size, Platforms, and Launch Times

It’s almost time to jump into the world of XDefiant, and you may be wondering when the game officially goes live, so here’s the launch times across the world, as well as when you can preload it, the file size, and what platforms it’ll be on.

When Can You Preload XDefiant?

If you’re ready to jump into the world of XDefiant, you’ll be glad to know that preload times have officially been revealed. Prepare your console of choice or PC, and get ready to start preloading at the following times:

US & Canada – May 16, 2024 at 1:00pm ET

South America – May 16, 2024 at 2:00pm BRT

Europe – May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm CEST

Oceania & Asia – May 17, 2024 at 3:00am AET

How Much Space Will XDefiant Take Up?

It appears that XDefiant is not going to be as much of a storage hog as its competition, coming in at around 50GB total. As the game continues to receive updates, we can only expect that number to grow and swell. For the time being, however, you won’t need to delete the majority of the games off of your hard drive if you’re hoping to give XDefiant a try.

Which Platforms Will XDefiant Launch On?

If you’re hoping to play XDefiant, it may be time to upgrade your consoles. At launch, it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It appears that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the Nintendo Switch, will not be able to play XDefiant. There is currently no news about a previous generation port for this title.

No matter if you’re curious to see what XDefiant may have to offer, or if you’re ready to leave another shooter behind for something bigger and better, it’s almost time to jump into this new shooter. After some certification issues, we’re finally on track for a proper release.

Here are the official launch time’s on XDefiant‘s release date for various regions:

US & Canada – May 21, 2024 at 1:00pm ET

South America – May 21, 2024 at 2:00pm BRT

Europe – May 21, 2024 at 7:00pm CEST

Oceania & Asia – May 22, 2024 at 3:00am AET

XDefiant will be available May 21, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

