Best Sigewinne Build in Genshin Impact

Sigewinne is one of the newest playable characters in Genshin Impact and will be released in the 4.7 patch on June 5th, 2024. This Hydro healer will be a formidable asset to any player’s team so long as they know just how to build her up.

Sigewinne’s Abilities in Genshin Impact

Thanks to some leaks from one of the most reliable sources in the Genshin Impact community, FouL, we have a basic breakdown of Sigewinne’s abilities. She is primarily a healer but has a lot of potential to work double time as a DP character.

Sigewinne’s Elemental skill takes the form of a water ball that bounces up to five times. The ball deals damage to nearby enemies while healing other party members with each bounce. If the player holds and aims the water ball, it will grow bigger. For every size it grows, the ball deals more damage and heals 5% more. When the water ball disappears, Sigewinne will be healed.

Sigewinne is a character who utilizes the Bond of Life mechanic. This means that when she is healed, instead of points going back to her HP, they end up in the Bond of Life pool. When the Bond of Life is used, it will generate one Energy point, up to five, for every 2,000 points.

Lastly, Sigewinne has a powerful Elemental Burst that is similar to Neuvillette’s Charged Attack. It will deal a large burst of elemental damage after consuming Sourcewater Droplets. Players will need to keep these three aspects of Sigewinne in mind when creating her build.

Best Artifacts for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

For the best Sigewinne build, players need Artifacts that will increase her HP% as the main focus, since her abilities all rely on her maximum HP value. Artifacts should then focus on Energy Charge, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG.

Players can do a pair combination to gain the 2-piece bonus from any of the following Artifacts:

Emblem of Severed Fate: 2-piece bonus — 20% Energy Recharge

2-piece bonus — 20% Energy Recharge Tenacity of Millelith: 2-piece bonus — 20% HP increase

2-piece bonus — 20% HP increase Vourkasha’s Glow: 2-piece bonus — 20% HP increase

2-piece bonus — 20% HP increase Song of Days Past: 2-piece bonus — +15% Healing

2-piece bonus — +15% Healing Ocean-Hued Clam: 2-piece bonus — +15% Healing

However, gaining four pieces of either Song of Days Past or Ocean-Hued Clam is ideal for Sigewinne. The Song of Days Past has a 4-piece set ability that will record the amount of healing provided through the Yearning effect. When the Yearning effect duration expires, it will transform into the “Waves of Days Past.” This will increase damage dealt through Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by 8% of the total healing amount recorded.

The 4-piece set ability of the Ocean-Hued Clam is similar to the Song of Days Past. It will also deal damage based on the amount of healing that has transpired and can be triggered when the equipped character is not on the field.

Best Weapons for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

While Artifacts should concentrate on HP and healing, weapons should focus on enhancing Energy Recharge and increasing Elemental Mastery. The best weapons for this are Elegy for the End and Favonius Warbow.

Elegy for the End has a +12% Energy Recharge bonus effect. Its skill will increase Elemental Mastery by 60. Players will gain Sigils when dealing damage through the Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, even when the character is off the field. Once there are four Sigils, they can consume the Sigils to increase both their Elemental Mastery by 100 and their ATK by 20% for 12 seconds.

The Favonius Warbow is a good alternate choice. It will increase the Energy Recharge by 13%. CRIT Hits will have a 60% chance of creating Elemental Particles that generate 6 Energy.

And that’s the best Sigewinne build in Genshin Impact. For more Genshin Impact, check out our guide to the best characters for the Unfinished Reverie Artifact Set.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

