Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed DLC Launches Next Week

Nintendo and Monolith Soft have announced that the DLC story campaign Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed has a release date of April 25, 2023, arriving as Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass. This is the final wave of DLC for the expansion, which in total retails for $29.99. Future Redeemed is a new story that combines new characters with returning characters from Xenoblade 1, 2, and 3, most notably XC1 and XC2 heroes Shulk and Rex, and the announcement trailer is pretty epic.

What exactly is going on is a little difficult to make heads or tails of, and to go too in depth with analysis here would probably risk spoiling the entire franchise. Just watch the trailer and enjoy for yourself, if you’ve played the franchise and aren’t worried about spoilers. Nintendo also notes that this DLC will have new battle mechanics, like Unity Combos, that allow two characters to act in unison. A glimpse in the trailer shows that your playable party, at least at one point, includes a lineup of Matthew, A, Nikol, Glimmer, Shulk, and Rex.

Monolith Soft has really been knocking it out of the park with these games in terms of quality and actually sticking with release dates. So if you’ve made it this far, you might as well finish your journey and play Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed upon its release date, a mere seven days away.

Meanwhile, Pyra and Mythra amiibo suddenly have a release date as well, and Noah and Mio amiibo are coming too.