Pyra & Mythra Amiibo 2-Pack Release Date Set, Noah & Mio Amiibo Announced

Nintendo and Monolith Soft just set the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed, but they didn’t stop there. Nintendo further announced that the Pyra and Mythra amiibo figures are releasing as a 2-pack with a release date of July 21, 2023, and Noah and Mio amiibo have been announced to release in the future as well.

Pyra + Mythra Amiibo Release in July, with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Functionality

Pyra and Mythra originate from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and became amiibo candidates after appearing as Fighters Pass DLC characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but they will also feature in-game functionality with Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Scanning the Pyra amiibo in XC3 will change the appearance of Noah’s Swordfighter class to match Pyra’s Aegis Sword, while scanning the Mythra amiibo will change the Swordfighter’s appearance to match Mythra’s Aegis Sword. However, “The Aegis sword weapon skins can be used by all players after meeting a condition with a Patch that will be released in the future.”

The Pyra and Mythra #SmashBros #amiibo will launch as a double pack on 7/21. Each amiibo unlocks a unique Aegis Sword weapon skin that characters using the Swordfighter class can wield in #XenobladeChronicles3. pic.twitter.com/EalLyGgPcK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023

#amiibo figures of #XenobladeChronicles3’s protagonists Noah and Mio are also on the way. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/QWm3T03lI4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2023

Meanwhile, there are zero details for the Noah and Mio amiibo except that they will exist eventually. If you’re an amiibo collector or hardcore XC3 fan, that’s exciting enough by itself.

In any case, now that the Pyra and Mythra amiibo 2-pack has its July release date set, the only Super Smash Bros. character without an amiibo is Sora from Kingdom Hearts. It’s possible that it might stay that way.