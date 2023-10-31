Yoko Taro and Sega’s 404 Game Re:set Will Shut Down in January

Sega and Nier creator Yoko Taro are shutting down their meta mobile gacha game, 404 Game Re:set, after launching it earlier this year. Sega shared the sad update in a letter to fans (via Gematsu).

The project takes place in a universe ruled by Sega, with the player character tasked with fixing the world. It’s a top-down shoot-‘em-up-style game, but it’s also so much more than that. 404 Game Re:set is a crossover experience that involves anime girl versions of Sega games, including properties like Virtua Fighter and Crazy Taxi. Other publishers have used the project to represent their games, too, with some notable examples SNK’s Fatal Fury as well as Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man and Dig-Dug. It’s a bizarre and fascinating project that, sadly, will end service on January 5, 2024.

Related: Multiplayer FPS Hyenas and “Some” Other Games Canceled by Sega

“We have come to conclusion that it will be difficult to provide users satisfactory service going forward, so we have decided to end service,” SEGA said.

404 Game Re:set update 1.4.0 is set to bring an offline mode in late November, allowing players to revisit their collectibles and available scenarios. Battles, however, will no longer be accessible once the project is shut down. If you want to access the remaining content, you’ll need to download your progress any time from December 13 to January 5. 404 Game Re:set launched for iOS and Android in April of this year.

More content, including story, character, figure, and event additions will release as planned throughout the rest of the year. After that, 404 Game Re:set will shut down for good.