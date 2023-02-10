The world of mobile gaming can be tumultuous. Perhaps your title will be canceled, like the Warcraft MMO. Or a game will be remembered as being linked to someone getting arrested for insider trading. Every once in a while, though, something magical will come about. Such is the case with 404 Game Re:set. From the bizarre mind of Nier‘s Yoko Taro, 404 Game Re:set sees the visionary team up with Sega to create an Android / iOS mobile RPG with Sega franchises portrayed as anime women.

Here’s a Japanese trailer for the game, which is indeed a real thing:

As reported and translated by VGC, 404 Game Re:set sees “a distorted world where Sega reigns at the top of the world and controls everything.” It uses the aforementioned girls, known collectively as Cast, to assert its rule.

So far, four ladies have been revealed: After Burner, Virtua Fighter, Virtua Cop, and OutRun. An interview with producer Gosuke Nakamura via Famitsu states there will be “many more” women to see. Can a physical waifu manifestation of Crazy Taxi be in the cards?

Japanese gamers can pre-register for 404 Game Re:set and receive gems, so a monetization structure will definitely be a part of it. There are no rumblings if the game will be released outside of Japan. I sure hope it will, though, because this is such a bonkers idea that everyone should be able to experience it.