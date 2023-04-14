Dreamcast Headlines the Beautiful Hallmark Video Game Ornaments for 2023

A new year means new Hallmark ornaments for video games to hang on your Christmas tree, and for 2023, the company has unveiled a host of great options from Nintendo and Sega history, plus a few more from Minecraft and Fortnite. While last year’s lineup of Keepsake Ornaments brought standout additions like Raccoon Mario, Link from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and a Sega Genesis, 2023 includes even more Mario characters, Fortnite’s Polar Peely, and Metroid’s Samus. The real showstopper at Hallmark, however, has to be the Sega Dreamcast console musical ornament that plays music from Sonic Adventure.

SEGA Dreamcast Console Musical Ornament With Light from Hallmark this year releases on Oct 14th for $22.99, and plays music from Sonic Adventure https://t.co/n3ef7oKphM other gaming ornaments https://t.co/pJzkNLTrHP pic.twitter.com/64twtSrjZo — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 14, 2023

Each 2023 addition is lovingly crafted to represent each of the different franchises they hail from. You can see the list of all of the Minecraft, Pokémon, Mario, Fortnite, and Sega Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, along with their price and release date, below.

List of 2023 Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments for Video Games

If you’re looking forward to any of the video game additions for the 2023 Hallmark Keepsake Ornament collection, you’ll want to make your purchases as soon as they hit stores. Scalpers and collectors love to hop on these and other high-value collectibles early, so the quicker you can make your way to a Hallmark store, the better.