AFK Journey Golden Banquet Trap Door Solution

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Apr 8, 2024 02:29 am
Contrary to what the game name might suggest, AFK Journey won’t let you just AFK or auto-battle your way through the entire thing. There are puzzles to solve, and some of them can be a tad bit tricky. Here’s how to solve the Golden Banquet trap door puzzle in AFK Journey.

How to Adjust the Trap Door in AFK Journey Golden Banquet

When you get to the Golden Banquet chapter in AFK Journey, you’ll eventually be tasked with exploring a cave and a hideout. However, in order to progress, you’ll need to mess around with three levers and adjust the trap door mechanism to get it to open.

afk journey trap door solution

If you head west from the levers, you’ll find an Encrypted Note that says the following: “The figure held upward, the right hand stretched forward, and the sword swung downward.”

Head back to the levers and adjust them so that you have the hooded head on top, the right hand symbol in the middle, and the sword symbol on the bottom. Once you’ve adjusted the levers to get the symbols to appear in this order, the trap door will automatically swing open, allowing you to move forward and progress through the story.

While this isn’t a terribly difficult puzzle by any stretch of the imagination, it can be a pain to deal with if you somehow missed the Encrypted Note or failed to decipher what it means. There will be plenty of other environmental puzzles to contend with as you progress through the game, so you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for these little hints as you go along.

And that’s how to solve the Golden Banquet trap door puzzle in AFK Journey. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our list of codes that gets updated daily, and how to farm Gemstones.

