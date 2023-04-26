Aliens: Dark Descent Gets More Tense Single-Player Gameplay as Preorders Go Live

Aliens: Dark Descent preorders are officially live, and Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive are celebrating with a bit more gameplay in a Xenomorph-infested trailer. The video features both cinematic and gameplay footage and takes the perspective of the latest group of marines that will no doubt find themselves ripped apart by acid-spitting aliens. Catch a glimpse of Tindalos’ original Aliens story in the Aliens: Dark Descent preorder trailer below.

Aliens: Dark Descent players interested in pre-purchasing can head to the Focus Entertainment Store to pick out their preferred copy, but the game is also available to preorder at typical retailers like GameStop. Those who do preorder will be awarded the Lethe Recon Pack, though the developers have yet to share what exactly is included in the pack. For those on the fence, or if this is your first time hearing about this tactical take on the Aliens universe, you can read more about Aliens: Dark Descent in the summary below:

In Aliens: Dark Descent, the horrors and wonders of an authentic Alien narrative unfold through a cinematic campaign full of sinister secrets, iconic Xenomorphs and brand-new threats. A range of tactical abilities come into play to recruit, level up and command a squad of Colonial Marines in real-time and as one unit with intuitive controls on both keyboard & mouse and controller. Any command issued over comms is swiftly obeyed by the Marine best-equipped for the situation according to their abilities and equipment. Players will need to use their wits to navigate expansive, persistent and reactive levels. However, each marines’ vitals should be monitored cautiously — for death is permanent.

Aliens: Dark Descent brings tactical Xenomorph terror to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on June 20, 2023, and preorders are available now. Meanwhile, an Alien TV show and movie are in the works at Hulu.