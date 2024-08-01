All Alpha Institute Crate Locations in Once Human

The Alpha Institute looks like a Monolith location in Once Human, but it’s not working correctly. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t the same old crates to find around the area. Here are all the Alpha Institute crate locations in Once Human.

Alpha Institute Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

The Mystical Crate at the Alpha Institute in Once Human is unfortunately not something you can go and loot right away. Instead, you first need to loot a Rosetta V2 Access Card to get into the area that contains the crate.

A Rosetta V2 Access Card can be obtained by killing an Elite Rosetta enemy, such as a Bruiser or Mechanic. You can find a Rosetta Bruiser on the eastern side of the Alpha Institute, which is the opposite of where the Monolith is pointing. There, you’ll be able to kill the Bruiser, loot their body, and grab yourself a V2 Access Card.

With the V2 Access Card, head to the south part of Alpha Institute, right below the Monolith, and enter the large building that I’ve marked on the map below. I’ve also marked coordinates on the map for further reference.

The location of the Mystical Crate at Alpha Institute. Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside, you need to defeat two Rosetta enemies and use your access card on the keypad near the glass enclosure with the Mystical Crate. After using the access card, head inside the enclosure and loot the crate.

Using the Rosetta V2 Access Card. Screenshot by The Escapist

Alpha Institute Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

As you no doubt have already found out, the Mystical Crate isn’t the only thing inside the glass enclosure. There’s also a Weapon and Armor Crate you can loot on either side of the Mystical Crate in the Alpha Institution in Once Human.

All the crates at Alpha Institute. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to locate an additional Weapon Crate for your inventory, you can head to the same location where the Rosetta Bruiser is. There, you can loot another Weapon Crate on top of some black boxes in the center of the area, as shown in the map screenshot below.

The Weapon Crate location at Alpha Institute. Screenshot by The Escapist

Either way you go about things, you now have found all the crates at Alpha Institute in Once Human. While you’re on a roll, why not grab the crates at the nearby Furnace Lair or Holt Town?

Once Human is available to play now.

