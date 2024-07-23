All Furnace Lair Crate Locations in Once Human

Furnace Lair is a higher-level location in Once Human that features some tricky-to-find crates. If you want to speed up the process of completing the area, here’s how to find all the Furnace Lair crates in Once Human.

Furnace Lair Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

To begin, we’ll start with the Furnace Lair Mystical Crate. This is located at the top of the southern trainyard, right near the Rift Anchor. If you enter this location, you have to make your way up to the metal platforms that are above the trains. This can be done by climbing on top of the trains and then mantling up the platforms. This might remind you of the Junkyard, where you could find a similarly hidden crate.

Once you’re on the platforms, go to the eastern side of the trainyard to find the Mystical Crate on the platform near glass windows.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Furnace Lair Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

To make things easier on yourself, stay in the trainyard where you found the Mystical Crate. If you head to the western side of the yard and enter the train that’s sticking out of the entryway. Inside the train, you’ll discover a Gear Crate lying next to some boxes. Make a note of where my character arrow is on the mini-map in the screenshot below to guide you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Moving on, the Weapon Crate at Furnace Lair is on the opposite side of the area from the southern trainyard. Head all the way north to the farmland and keep going until you see a red-roofed house next to two farm patches. This is located on the eastern side of the main road that goes straight through the farm area. In the red-roofed house, you can go down some stairs to a basement. Head down the stairs to discover a cult room with a few enemies inside. There’s a similar basement and cult room in the nearby Evergreen Vineyard. Which also has a weapon crate in it!

Defeat the enemies and then walk to the left of the pit with the hanging bodies. Here, you’ll discover the Weapon Crate lying on the floor next to some barrels.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With the Weapon Crate looted, all you need to do at Furnace Lair is defeat a dozen normal enemies and activate the Rift Anchor to 100% it in Once Human. With that done, you can move on to another nearby settlement, such as Greywater Industrial Zone.

