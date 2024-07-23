All Holt Town Crate Locations in Once Human

Holt Town is a confusing location to navigate in Once Human, and its crates can be difficult to find. To ease your burden, here’s how to find all the Holt Town crates in Once Human.

Holt Town Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

Let’s start with the Holt Town Mystical Crate in Once Human, which is located in a tucked-away spot in the town. You need to enter the large, glass museum at the center of town, which can be easily accessed by using an elevator or dropping down from a broken panel in the roof (I suggest the latter). Once inside the museum, make your way to the eastern part of the second floor where you’ll find a hallway lined with cables on the ground.

Continue down this hallway to find the Mystical Crate lying in the back room. You have to walk past a glass enclosure with tubes sticking out of it to reach the crate on the northwest side of the room.

Holt Town Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

Moving on, let’s hone in on the Weapon and Armor crates. We’ll begin with the Weapon Crate, as it’s also located in the museum where the Mystical Crate is found.

The Weapon Crate is lying in a small corner of one of the cubicles in the museum. It’s on the eastern side of the museum and right next to a display of some bones.

Next, you can find a Gear Crate on the outskirts of Holt Town at the eastern barn. Here, the Gear Crate is lying near a fence on the northern side of the barn, which you need to access from the western side. You can walk right through and grab the crate.

And with that, you have completed the crate requirements at Holt Town in Once Human. All that’s left is to activate the Rift Anchor and defeat a dozen normal enemies to 100% the location. Once you’re done, you can move on to another high-level settlement, such as Greywater Industrial Zone. However, you could also stay in Holt Town and complete the Blissful Joy side quest.

Once Human is available to play now.

