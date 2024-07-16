Is there anything sadder than a ghost crying outside of her home? Here’s how to complete Blissful Joy in Once Human.

The Passcode for the Holt Town Crate in Once Human

If you head to Holt Town, one of the first houses you’ll encounter is a cute one-story home that’s being haunted by a crying woman. She can be a little hard to see, but she’s just to the left of the front door, standing in front of a graffitied crate.

Speak to her, and you’ll learn that her name is Carolyn, and she wants you to find three things: a family picture, a diary, and a doll. Thus starts the quest Blissful Joy in Once Human.

Fortunately, these items aren’t hard to find. Enter the home, and you’ll immediately see the family picture on the table in front of you. Carolyn’s diary will be in the left master bedroom, and the alpaca doll will be in the little girl’s bedroom in the right hall.

Once you have all three of these items, go and speak to Carolyn, and ask about each clue. She’ll assign all of them a number. The family picture has four people in it, the doll was bought in march, and the diary represents one. After you’ve cycled through each of these dialogue options, speak to her again and she’ll say she’ll remember the final number: 2, which represents herself. Then, she’ll tell you to put them in order, from smallest to largest. This will open up the crate behind her.

The solution to the Holt Town crate in Once Human is: 1234. I mean, we probably could’ve guessed that without running around finding her sentimental items, but who doesn’t appreciate free loot?

Thus ends the quest Blissful Joy, and presumably Carolyn’s spirit or trace is put to rest.

Once Human is available to play now.

