A header sized image of Peg-E in Monopoly GO as part of a guide to the event that talks about when it will next happen and how to play and win.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All April 21-25 Peg-E Rewards in Monopoly GO

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 21, 2024 12:27 pm

Peg-E is back in Monopoly GO, and it brings a bunch of rewards for players to collect. Using tokens, sticker packs, dice rolls, and a Wild Sticker are all available to win. Below is all the information players need to win big during this minigame.

Recommended Videos

Every April 21-25 Peg-E Milestone Reward in Monopoly GO

Peg-E Game in Monopoly GO Showing Prizes and Gameplay For Winning
Screenshot via Escapist

Peg-E offers bigger rewards than a Solo or Leaderboard challenge but in fewer bundles. One of the most desirable prices from this Monopoly GO minigame is the Wild Sticker, which can take on the form of any missing sticker from an Album collection. Below is every milestone reward in the April 21-25 Peg-E minigame.

Milestone LevelRewards
1100 Dice Rolls
2Gold Sticker Pack
3200 Dice Rolls
4Pink Sticker Pack
5500 Dice Rolls
6Blue Sticker Pack
71,300 Dice Rolls
8Wild Sticker
91,400 Dice Rolls
101,800 Dice Rolls
112,500 Dice Rolls, Magenta Sticker Pack

Is There a Wild Sticker in The April 21 Peg-E Minigame?

Yes, there is a Wild Sticker in the April 21-25 Peg-E Minigame. It can be earned as a reward for milestone level eight. It is important to remember that once obtained, it will need to be used immediately. Be sure to think about which sticker you want to convert it into ahead of time.

When Does The April 2024 Peg-E Event End in Monopoly GO?

The April 2024 Peg-E Event begins on April 21, 2024, and will end on April 25, 2024. This gives players a total of five days to earn the rewards available during the minigame.

Related: Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds

What Happens To Unused Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO?

Leftover minigame currency in Monopoly GO converts to dice rolls or cash, depending on the event. Players who either don’t finish the event or have extras after completing all the milestone levels will have all extra tokens converted into usable currencies.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
A header sized image of Peg-E in Monopoly GO as part of a guide to the event that talks about when it will next happen and how to play and win.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Read Article When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Peg-E Token robot smiling at players before the minigame
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
A header sized image of Peg-E in Monopoly GO as part of a guide to the event that talks about when it will next happen and how to play and win.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Read Article When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Peg-E Token robot smiling at players before the minigame
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 21, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].