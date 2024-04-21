All April 21-25 Peg-E Rewards in Monopoly GO

Peg-E is back in Monopoly GO, and it brings a bunch of rewards for players to collect. Using tokens, sticker packs, dice rolls, and a Wild Sticker are all available to win. Below is all the information players need to win big during this minigame.

Every April 21-25 Peg-E Milestone Reward in Monopoly GO

Peg-E offers bigger rewards than a Solo or Leaderboard challenge but in fewer bundles. One of the most desirable prices from this Monopoly GO minigame is the Wild Sticker, which can take on the form of any missing sticker from an Album collection. Below is every milestone reward in the April 21-25 Peg-E minigame.

Milestone Level Rewards 1 100 Dice Rolls 2 Gold Sticker Pack 3 200 Dice Rolls 4 Pink Sticker Pack 5 500 Dice Rolls 6 Blue Sticker Pack 7 1,300 Dice Rolls 8 Wild Sticker 9 1,400 Dice Rolls 10 1,800 Dice Rolls 11 2,500 Dice Rolls, Magenta Sticker Pack

Is There a Wild Sticker in The April 21 Peg-E Minigame?

Yes, there is a Wild Sticker in the April 21-25 Peg-E Minigame. It can be earned as a reward for milestone level eight. It is important to remember that once obtained, it will need to be used immediately. Be sure to think about which sticker you want to convert it into ahead of time.

When Does The April 2024 Peg-E Event End in Monopoly GO?

The April 2024 Peg-E Event begins on April 21, 2024, and will end on April 25, 2024. This gives players a total of five days to earn the rewards available during the minigame.

What Happens To Unused Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO?

Leftover minigame currency in Monopoly GO converts to dice rolls or cash, depending on the event. Players who either don’t finish the event or have extras after completing all the milestone levels will have all extra tokens converted into usable currencies.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

