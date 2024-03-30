All Bunny Hop Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Leaderboard challenges are high-stakes this week as players scramble to grab pickaxes in Monopoly GO, and the Bunny Hop tournament is the perfect opportunity to earn some excellent milestone rewards.

In Monopoly GO, leaderboard challenges are similar to solo challenges, but players are pitted against each other for extra rewards. While ranking in the top 10 isn’t easy, those who manage to do so will earn potentially thousands of dice rolls – not including the milestone rewards. In the Bunny Hop challenge, Pickaxes are scattered between Sticker Packs and Dice Rolls, offering players more opportunities to dig in the Spring Treasures minigame.

All Monopoly GO Bunny Hop Rewards & Prizes

The Bunny Hop challenge is filled with milestone rewards, with a total of 4,000 Dice Rolls to take home alongside pickaxes and Sticker Packs. Here is everything we know about the Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 30 Points 3 Pickaxes 2 60 Points 50 Dice Rolls 3 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 100 Points 75 Dice Rolls 5 140 Points 4 Pickaxes 6 175 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 7 140 Points 5 Pickaxes 8 180 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 190 Points 6 Pickaxes 10 200 Points 175 Dice Rolls 11 220 Points 7 Pickaxes 12 230 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 240 Points 175 Dice Rolls 14 300 Points 8 Pickaxes 15 400 Points 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Points 10 Pickaxes 17 425 Points Mega Heist Boost (25 Min) 19 600 Points 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 Points 15 Pickaxes 21 550 Points Cash 22 700 Points Blue Sticker Pack 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 650 Dice Rolls 25 900 Points 20 Pickaxes 26 1,300 Points Cash 27 1,500 Points 900 Dice Rolls 28 1,600 Points Cash Grab Boost (15 Min) 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Bunny Hop in Monopoly GO

To play Bunny Hop in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on Railroad tiles to complete Heists and Shutdowns. Those wanting to rack up the most points possible will want to hope for Heists and Mega Heists, as these award more points for milestone levels than shutdowns. Additionally, having a multiplier boost on rolls will help increase the amount of points earned for each Railroad tile players land on.

When Bunny Hop Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Bunny Hop leaderboard tournament in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 31. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To round up dice rolls to help in earning pickaxes while playing Monopoly GO, gamers must finish Quick Wins, complete events and challenges, or finish sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

