Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Bunny Hop Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 02:00 pm
Bunny Hop Tournament Monopoly GO
Screenshot via Escapist

Leaderboard challenges are high-stakes this week as players scramble to grab pickaxes in Monopoly GO, and the Bunny Hop tournament is the perfect opportunity to earn some excellent milestone rewards.

Recommended Videos

In Monopoly GO, leaderboard challenges are similar to solo challenges, but players are pitted against each other for extra rewards. While ranking in the top 10 isn’t easy, those who manage to do so will earn potentially thousands of dice rolls – not including the milestone rewards. In the Bunny Hop challenge, Pickaxes are scattered between Sticker Packs and Dice Rolls, offering players more opportunities to dig in the Spring Treasures minigame.

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO Bunny Hop Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Bunny Hop Rewards
Screenshot via Escapist

The Bunny Hop challenge is filled with milestone rewards, with a total of 4,000 Dice Rolls to take home alongside pickaxes and Sticker Packs. Here is everything we know about the Easter Cupcake Craze milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
130 Points3 Pickaxes
260 Points50 Dice Rolls
340 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
4100 Points75 Dice Rolls
5140 Points4 Pickaxes
6175 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
7140 Points5 Pickaxes
8180 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9190 Points6 Pickaxes
10200 Points175 Dice Rolls
11220 Points7 Pickaxes
12230 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13240 Points175 Dice Rolls
14300 Points8 Pickaxes
15400 Points275 Dice Rolls
16375 Points10 Pickaxes
17425 PointsMega Heist Boost (25 Min)
19600 Points400 Dice Rolls
20650 Points15 Pickaxes
21550 PointsCash
22700 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points650 Dice Rolls
25900 Points20 Pickaxes
261,300 PointsCash
271,500 Points900 Dice Rolls
281,600 PointsCash Grab Boost (15 Min)
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Bunny Hop in Monopoly GO

To play Bunny Hop in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on Railroad tiles to complete Heists and Shutdowns. Those wanting to rack up the most points possible will want to hope for Heists and Mega Heists, as these award more points for milestone levels than shutdowns. Additionally, having a multiplier boost on rolls will help increase the amount of points earned for each Railroad tile players land on.

Related: How to Get Free Monopoly GO Sunset Treasures Pickaxes

When Bunny Hop Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Bunny Hop leaderboard tournament in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 31. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To round up dice rolls to help in earning pickaxes while playing Monopoly GO, gamers must finish Quick Wins, complete events and challenges, or finish sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article Should You Use Dice Rolls on Solo or Leaderboard Challenges in Monopoly GO
Mr Moneybags in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Use Dice Rolls on Solo or Leaderboard Challenges in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Pickaxes Spring Treasures Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article Should You Use Dice Rolls on Solo or Leaderboard Challenges in Monopoly GO
Mr Moneybags in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Use Dice Rolls on Solo or Leaderboard Challenges in Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Pickaxes Spring Treasures Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Pickaxes For Spring Treasures In Monopoly GO
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 30, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].