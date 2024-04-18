All Campfire Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Fire Chakra quests have appeared in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and now players need to find Campfire Locations for Zuko. Find out exactly where you can light the fires on the Battle Royale island so you’re on step closer to the Appa Glider.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: All Campfire Locations

Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are eight Campfire locations in Chapter 5 Season 2 that are mostly on the northern half of the map. Areas like the Underworld and Mount Olympus don’t have any fires you can light at all, so it’s best to avoid them for this quest. The full list can be found below.

Southwest of Pleasant Piazza

The lake island southeast of Restored Reels

On the river bank between Restored Reels and Lavish Lair

Next to the railroad and the watch tower north of Reckless Railways

East of Classy Courts on the edge of the lake

East of Rebel’s Roost

Directly northeast of Rebel’s Roost

On the island north of Lavish Lair

Your best chance at lighting one of these fires is to land near Rebel’s Roost or Classy Courts. While the Avatar Elements Battle Pass event is active, there will be players landing at these Campfire locations to knock out another easy quest. Staying on the northern section of the map gives you five easy locations to reach even if there is a lot of contention along the way.

How to Light a Campfire in Fortnite

When you reach one of the eight Campfire locations on the map, hold down Square/X/E to set the wood on fire. This won’t cost you anything to use and the flames will even heal you if you’re missing any health. It’s a super easy quest to knock out of the way for the Fire Chakra section of the Avatar event.

Soon the Air Chakra will be available so I recommend getting each set of quests out of the way as fast as possible. They are all tier-based, which means you need to finish the fire before moving on to the air. Eventually, you can get all six out of the way.

Fortnite is available to play now on multiple platforms.

