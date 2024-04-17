How to Search an Underworld Chest in Fortnite

To complete Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you need to search an Underworld Chest at the Grim Gate and escape without taking any damage. It’s no easy feat but this guide can help you find the chest and get out alive.

Searching an Underworld Chest at Grim Gate in Fortnite

There is one Underworld Chest at the center of Grim Gate that is located on the roof of the building over the river. Grim Gate is built up on either side of the river bank with one bridge that connects both sides. You need to land on the very top of that bridge and look for a chest with a Greek god theme. It will be glowing with a yellow light that is nearly impossible to miss. As long as you’re high enough, searching the chest is no problem.

However, the quest to search an Underworld Chest at Grim Gate and leave without taking damage is another challenge altogether in Fortnite. Grim Gate has one main chest like this and plenty of players will attempt to reach it when you land at this POI. I can’t stress enough how important it is to land low and go directly for the chest when you reach the river bridge roof. The closer the bus is to the gate the higher the player contention will be for the rare loot like a Banana of the Gods.

If you manage to open the Underworld Chest, you should spam your grab button to pick up any of the loot that drops. Any players in the area will jump away if they see you have the loot. However, you don’t want to fight them. Look for the side of Grim Gate with the least amount of players while you have the height advantage and then make your way down. Use the river if you need to for some extra speed and leave Grim Gate without taking any damage to earn some more XP.

