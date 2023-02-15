For any kids who grew up during the initial Harry Potter book launches, the ultimate dream was to receive your owl and see yourself enter Hogwarts castle as a student of witchcraft and wizardry. And while this (as far as we know) didn’t happen to any fans, Hogwarts Legacy is offering the chance to live out that dream, not only with a fully open and explorable Wizarding World, but with an impressive character creator that will allow players to build a witch or wizard who looks similar to themselves. So let’s discuss all of the options for character customizations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Offers an Impressive Number of Character Customization Options for However You Want to Make Your Character

Whether you are trying to recreate yourself in game or you want to create a unique brand new character, Hogwarts Legacy’s impressive number of customizable options will have players spending plenty of time working on the perfect look. And while there are 30 preset looks if you want to jump right into the game, those who want to get creative with their appearance will be able to spend plenty of time crafting their personal aesthetic.

First, players will be able to select from 32 different hair colors and 50 different hair styles. Next, they will be able to choose from 20 different skin tones and a wide number of facial features like 15 unique face shapes and 10 complexion options. On top of this the game offers players an additional 10 freckles and moles to add to the face, as well as 10 different types of scars and other injury markings.

There are a number of eye options as well with 25 different eye colors to pick from and 32 different shades of eyebrow color. There are even 20 additional options for eyebrow shape.

There are a number of vocal options with two default voice settings, each with its own five pitch variations. Do note that if you choose one of the different pitches, some players have reported their character sounding a bit robotic due to the game altering the pitch, though if this occurs you can swap back to the default voice at any time.

And of course, players will be able to give their witch or wizard both a first and last name. Whether you choose a simpler name, opt for a fanciful classic Harry Potter-style title, or just insert your own name into the game, it’s a nice touch to get to give the full name.

Those are all the character customizations you can expect out of Hogwarts Legacy! Of course, the house you choose will affect the colors you wear during gameplay too.