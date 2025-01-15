Want to know every character’s SyCom abilities in Hyper Light Breaker? Of course you do because it’s a co-op game where it’s very clear you’re all meant to be working together as a team. If you don’t, you’re likely to end up getting flattened incredibly quickly.

What Is a SyCom Ability in Hyper Light Breaker?

At launch, we’ve currently got three different Breakers, which are characters, in Hyper Light Breaker. Each of these has two different SyCom abilities. Every player starts with access to Vermillion to begin with, but there are two other characters to unlock. You’ve got both Lapis and Goro to work toward, though you can unlock them in whichever order you prefer.

There’s a definite focus on range among all three of the characters really, which is a little odd, but you can tweak and adjust things using some of the various bits of equipment and the SyCom abilities you can unlock. The SyComs act a bit like subclasses if you view the main character itself as a class of sorts. We’re expecting each character to get more options as the game goes through Early Access, not to mention more characters to boot.

All Character SyCom Abilities in Hyper Light Breaker

Vermillion SyCom Abilities in Hyper Light Breaker

Vermillion has access to Gunslinger and Tank. Gunslinger allows you to crit automatically with your next shot whenever you crit with your Rail. This works best on stronger ranged weapons because it boosts the damage so much, but it’s generally a solid choice as long as you’re going for a more range-heavy build. However, a lot of players are likely to get more use out of the Tank SyCom. That’s because the Tank SyCom allows you to gain extra armor when you manage to pull off a perfect parry. This is hard to do in the group mob fights you find in the overworld but can be great against larger single targets.

Lapis SyCom Abilities in Hyper Light Breaker

Lapis gets both Lightweaver and Warrior as their SyComs. Lightweraver boosts the damage of rail shots when you pick up a battery. This encourages running around and getting more battery, which serves as your ammo, and isn’t a bad one, but is once again very range-heavy. Here again, though, our preference is the other SyCom, Warrior. That’s because this gives Lapis a stat boost whenever they get an upgrade, which can help you chain upgrades for a really powerful build.

Goror SyCom Abilities in Hyper Light Breaker

Finally, we’ve got Goro with Astrologer and Sniper. Astrologer helps Goro mix in blade and rail attacks by charging the blade skill faster when you’re shooting at things. We like this one a lot as it helps balance the combat a bit more, but Sniper is fun too. Sniper just flat-out boosts crit rate, and that’s nearly always a good thing in games like this. It can lead to a more consistent damage output, especially if you luck out with the rest of your equipment.

And those are all the character SyCom abilities in Hyper Light Breaker.

Hyper Light Breaker is available now.

