Tomb Raider has been remastered, along with the second and third entries in the original trilogy. And, like those games, you can cheat your way to victory. If you can live with the shame, here are all the cheat codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

All Cheat Codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Grand Theft Auto aside, cheat codes seem almost archaic. Instead, more than a few AAA games offer the opportunity to pay to level up fast, which, as several pundits have pointed out, risks devaluing the game itself. But since the original games had cheat codes, Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have put them into Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

So what’s the catch? Well, while you do get a trophy/achievement for skipping a level, using a cheat limits your ability to get other trophies. Secondly, the cheats are a bit fiddly to pull off. Most involve stepping forward and then backward before turning around and jumping. However, there are a few things to bear in mind.

For starters, to “take one step forward” or “take one step back,” you have to hold down the walk button (R1 on the console). If you don’t, you’ll run or hop, which won’t count. When it comes to turning, the game isn’t too fussy, but jumping forward or jumping back is tricky. You’ve got to hit the jump button and then, a microsecond later, hit the direction. Hit the direction first, and it won’t work. Also, unless the cheat specifies otherwise, make sure Lara’s guns are away.

You can expect to have to try these a few times before they work, so don’t be disheartened. How do you know they’ve worked? There’s no ping, but if you skip a level, the level end screen will pop up. When you pull off the weapons cheat, you’ll find them there when you next check your inventory. And the exploding Lara cheat? You’ll absolutely know when that one works.

Here, then, are all the cheat codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered:

Tomb Raider Cheat Codes

Skip Level:

Take one step forward

Take one step backwards

Turn around three times anti-clockwise

Jump forward

All guns and max ammo:

Take one step forward

Take one step backwards

Turn around three times anti-clockwise

Jump backwards

Tomb Raider 2 Cheat Codes

Skip Level:

Equip a flare

Take one step forward

Take one step backwards

Turn around three times counter-clockwise

Jump forward

All guns and max ammo:

Equip a flare

Take one step forward

Take one step backwards

Turn around three times anti-clockwise

Jump backwards

Lara explodes:

Take one step forward

Take one step backwards

Turn around three times anti-clockwise

Jump backwards

Tomb Raider 3 Cheat Codes

Skip Level:

Equip Lara’s pistols

Take one step backwards

Take one step forwards

Crouch

Release crouch

Turn around three times anti-clockwise

Jump forward

All guns and max ammo:

Equip Lara’s pistols

Take one step backwards

Take one step forwards

Crouch

Release crouch

Turn around three times anti-clockwise

Jump backwards

Lara explodes:

Take one step forward

Take one step backwards

Turn around three times anti-clockwise

Jump backwards

Tomb Raider Remastered is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.