All Class Balance Changes in the Diablo 4 Season 4 Mid-Season Update

The mid-season update for Season 4 in Diablo 4 is right around the corner and it aims to buff all of the weak points in the game. Find out which items and skills will get buffed across the board so you can try out some new builds.

Recommended Videos

Class Balances Changes in Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 Listed

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The mid-season 1.4.3 patch for Season 4 is meant to strengthen all the weak points of classes instead of adding nerfs. Even some of the weaker Uber Uniques were given a nerf. Below you can find all the changes divided by classes.

Rogue

Skills

Twisting Blades Initial damage increased by 20%. Return damage increased by 20%.

Flurry Damage increased by ~25%.



Passives

Exposure Lucky Hit no longer requires direct damage to proc, and will now also work on Damage Over Time effects.

Sturdy Damage Reduction increased from 4/8/12% to 6/12/18%.

Mending Obscurity Previous – While Stealthed, you Heal for 4/8/12% Maximum Life per second. Now – When entering Sealth and every second while Stealthed, you Heal for 5/10/15% of your Maximum Life.



Paragon

Versatility Glyph Non-Basic and Non-Core skill damage increased from 15%[x] to 25%[x].

Fluidity Glyph Previous – When you cast an Agility Skill, you gain 9%[x] increased Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds. Now – When you cast an Agility Skill, you deal 10%[x] increased damage and gain 15%[x] increased Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds.

Explosive Glyph Damage Reduction increased from 10%[x] to 15%[x].

Diminish Glyph Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.



Legendary Aspects

Bladedancer’s Aspect Damage increased from 30-60%[x] to 50-80%[x].

Aspect of Artful Initiative Energy required to drop Grenades reduced from 100 to 75. Grenade damage increased by 50%.

Aspect of Surprise Grenade damage increased by 200%. When using Shadow Step, Grenades now drop at the location the player teleports to instead of where they teleported from.

Trickster’s Aspect Grenade damage increased by 50%.

Enshrouding Aspect Time required for a Dark Shroud reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Umbrous Aspect Previous – Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills have up to 45-60% chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow. Now – Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes have up to 45-60% chance to grant a free Dark Shroud shadow.

Aspect of Arrow Storms Arrow Storm damage increased by 30%. Bonus damage dealt by all Arrow Storms increased from 25-35%[x] to 30-40%[x].

Vengeful Aspect Arrow Storm damage increased by 30%.



Unique Items

Eyes in the Dark Previous – Death Trap deals 50-70%[x] increased damage. Unless it hits a Boss of Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. Now – Death Trap deals 50-90%[x] increased damage and will re-arm itself a second time.

Saboteur’s Signet Grenade damage increased by 50%.



Druid

Spirit Boons

Gift of the Stag Maximum Spirit Increased from 20 to 40.

Prickleskin Thorns amount increased by 100%.

Advantageous Beast Previous – Reduce the duration of Control Impairing Effects by 15%. Now – Gain 15%[+] Movement Speed and 15%[+] Impairment Reduction.

Scythe Talons Critical Strike Chance increased from 5%[+] to 10%[+].

Iron Feather Maximum Life increased from 14%[x] to 20%[x].

Swooping Attacks Attack Speed increased from 10%[+] to 15%[+].

Energize Spirit restored increased from 20 to 30.

Bolster Fortify amount increased from 15% to 25% of your Maximum Life.

Obsidian Slam Kills required for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 20 to 10.



Skills

Rabies Poisoning damage increased by 25%.

Pulverize Damage increased by 76%. Raging Pulverize Previous – Enemies Overpowered by Pulverize are Stunned for 3 seconds. Now – Pulverize deals 30%[x] increased Overpower Damage. Enemies Overpowered by Pulverize are Stunned for 3 seconds.



Passives

Nature’s Fury Chance to trigger a free Skill of the opposite category increased from 30% to 35%.

Perfect Storm Damage bonus increased from 20%[x] to 30%[x].

Nature’s Reach Damage to Distant Enemies increased from 3/6/9%[x] to 5/10/15%[x].

Toxic Claws Poisoning amount increased from 8/15/23% to 12/24/36% of the Skill’s Base damage.

Quickshift Maximum damage bonus increased from 6/12/18%[x] to 8/16/24%[x].

Defensive Posture Previous – Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5/10/15%[+]. Now – Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5/10/15%[+] and you gain 3/6/9% Damage Reduction while Fortified.

Mending Previous – While in Werebear form, you receive 6/12/18%[+] additional Healing from all sources. Now – While in Werebear form, you receive 6/12/18%[+] additional Healing from all sources and gain 4/8/12%[x] increased Maximum Life.

Provocation Time in Werebear form required for Overpower reduced from 24/20/16 to 20/16/12 seconds.



Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Trampled Earth Landslide damage increased from 50-80%[x] to 70-100%[x] of normal damage.

Subterranean Aspect Damage bonus increased from 10-25%[x] to 15-30%[x].

Aspect of the Alpha Werewolf Companion damage increased from 85-115%[x] to 100-130%[x].

Unsatiated Aspect Shred damage when cast above 50 Spirit increased from 10-25% to 20-35%.



Paragon

Constricting Tendrils Legendary Node Damage increased from 120% to 150%.

Dominate Glyph Damage bonus after an Overpower increased from 12%[x] to 15%[x].



Related: What is the Uber Unique Drop Rate for Tormented Duriel in Diablo 4?

Barbarian

Skills

Whirlwind Damage increased by 15%.

Violent Whirlwind Damage bonus increased from 30%[x] to 35%[x].

Call of the Ancients Korlic’s leap damage increased by 12.5%. Talic’s whirlwind damage increased by 20%. Madawc’s upheaval damage increased by 13%. Prime Call of the Ancients Damage bonus increased from 20%[x] to 25%[x].

Frenzy Damage increased by 8%.

Flay Bleeding damage over time increased by 8%. Enhanced Flay Vulnerable duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds. Battle Flay Bleed damage bonus increased from 10%[x] to 15%[x]. Combat Flay Maximum stack amount increased from 4 to 5. Damage Reduction increased from 3% to 4%. Buff duration increased from 3 to 6 seconds.



Passives

Pressure Point Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills have up to a 10% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Now – Lucky Hit: Your Core and Weapon Mastery Skills have up to a 10% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Tough as Nails Additional Thorns as Bleeding damage increased from 10% to 15%.



Key Passives

Walking Arsenal Damage per unique source of weapon damage increased from 10%[x] to 12%[x].



Legendary Aspects

Aspect Of Tempering Blows Weapon swaps to activate the effect are reduced from 6 to 5.

Slaking Aspect Previous – Lucky Hit: You have up to a 45-60% chance to gain 20 Fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy. Now – Lucky Hit: You have up to a 45-60% chance to gain 20 Fury when a Core Skill deals direct damage to at least one Bleeding enemy. Your Maximum Fury is increased by 5-20.

Dust Devil’s Aspect Whirlwind Dust Devil damage increased by 100%.

Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster Before – Gain 35-65% increased Fury Generation while all bonuses from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active. Now – Gain 35-65% increased Fury Generation and 15% reduced Fury cost to your Skills while all bonuses from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive are active.



Unique Items

Gohr’s Devastating Grips Whirlwind explosion damage increased from 25-35% of Base damage to 40-50%.

Ancients’ Oath Damage increased from 30-50%[x] to 40-60%[x].



Necromancer

Book of the Dead

Skirmishers Sacrifice Upgrade Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from 5%[+] to 10%[+].

Defenders Sacrifice Upgrade Resistance to All Elements increased from 20%[+] to 25%[+].

Reapers Sacrifice Upgrade Shadow Damage increased from 15%[x] to 20%[x].

Shadow Mages Sacrifice Upgrade Maximum Essence increased from 15 to 20. Now also increases Essence Generation by 20%.

Cold Mages Sacrifice Upgrade Damage to Vulnerable enemies increased from 15%[x] to 20%[x].

Bone Mages Sacrifice Upgrade Overpower Damage increased from 25%[x] to 30%[x].

Bone Golem Sacrifice Upgrade Attack Speed bonus increased from 10%[+] to 15%[+].

Blood Golem Sacrifice Upgrade Maximum Life bonus increased from 10%[x] to 15%[x].

Iron Golem Sacrifice Upgrade Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 30%[x] to 35%[x].



Paragon

Blood Begets Blood Legendary Node Maximum damage increased from 15%[x] to 30%[x].

Blood-drinker Glyph Fortify bonus increased from 7% to 10% of your Maximum Life.

Desecration Glyph Shadow damage bonus increased from 15%[x] to 20%[x].

Gravekeeper Glyph Damage bonus increased from 2%[x] to 3%[x], up to a maximum from 12%[x] to 18%[x] for every Close Corpse.



Legendary Aspects

Sacrificial Aspect Sacrifice bonus increased from 10-25%[x] to 35-50%[x].

Shielding Storm Aspect Previous – Each time that Bone Storm damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to 1-6% of your Base Life for 10 seconds. Now – Each time that Bone Storm damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to 1-6% of your Maximum Life for 10 seconds.



Sorcerer

Skills

Ice Armor Barrier amount increased from 30% of Base Life to 25% of Maximum Life.

Shimmering Teleport Duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Incinerate Damage Reduction increased from 15% to 20%.



Passives

Potent Warding Maximum Resistance increased from 1/2/3% to 2/4/6%. Adjusted functionality: No longer excludes Basic Skill casts.

Glass Cannon Additional damage taken reduced from 3/6/9%[x] to 2/4/6%[x].

Align the Elements Persistence duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Conduction Movement Speed increased from 3/6/9%[+] to 4/8/12%[+]. Duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Electrocution Reduced enemy damage dealt increased from 5/10/15%[x] to 6/12/18%[x].

Warmth Healing per Nearby Burning enemy increased from .3/.6/.9% to .5/1/1.5%. Healing per Nearby Burning Boss enemy increased from .6/1.2/1.8% to 2/4/6%.

Inner Flames Bonus damage while Healthy increased from 3/6/9%[x] to 4/8/12%[x].

Overflowing Energy Cooldown Reduction for hitting Elite enemies increased from .25 to .35 seconds.

Avalanche Bonus damage increased from 45%[x] to 60%[x].

Combustion Bonus damage per unique source of Burning increased from 2%[x] to 4%[x].

Esu’s Ferocity Critical Strike Chance increased from 5%[+] to 10%[+].

Shatter Bonus damage increased from 25%[x] to 30%[x].

Vyr’s Mastery Bonus damage increased from 15%[x] to 20%[x]. Bonus damage after a Critical Strike increased from 20%[x] to 25%[x].



Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Concentration Damage Reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%.

Aspect of Unbroken Tether Additional Chain Lightning chains increased from 4 to 5.

Aspect of Overwhelming Currents Chance to cast an additional Shock Skill increased from 15-30% to 25%-40%.

Mage-Lord’s Aspect Previous – Vyr’s Mastery grants 6-9% Damage Reduction for each Close enemy, up to 18-27%. Now – Vyr’s Mastery grants 6-9% Damage Reduction, tripled while fighting a Close enemy.

Aspect of Shattered Stars Meteorites damage increased from 20-35%[x] to 30-45%[x].

Aspect of Frozen Memories Additional casts increased from 1 to 2.

Battle Caster’s Aspect Maximum stacks increased from 3 to 5.



Unique Items

Flamescar Embers damage increased by ~35%.

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Damage increased for every 100 Intelligence increased from 50%[x] to 60%[x].

Staff of Endless Rage Bonus damage increased from 40-60%[x] to 50-70%[x].

Gloves of the Illuminator Damage penalty reduced from 35-25%[x] to 30-20%[x].



And that’s all there is to the class balancing in the mid-season update. Make sure to check out the full patch notes to see the health changes in The Pit and the buffs to Uber Unique items.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy