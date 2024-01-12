All Cosmetic Items in the Final Fantasy Event for Apex Legends

Apex Legends currently features some awesome, time-limited Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins and other cosmetics for you to collect. The crossover features iconic items like Cloud’s Buster Sword, and this guide covers all the cosmetics available as part of it.

All Loot Pack Items in the Final Fantasy Event for Apex Legends

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event in Apex Legends features two sets of cosmetics items. The first and most awesome set is the one you can get from opening special event loot packs. The first pack is free, which is nice, and you’re guaranteed to get one of the event items at Epic rarity or better. The other items in the pack will be standard items from the regular drop pool.

The event items have different drop rates by rarity, so let’s break them down based on rarity and your chance of nabbing them.

All Epic FFVII Event Loot Pack Items in Apex Legends

Each loot pack gives you a 75% chance of receiving one of these Epic tier items, which consist mostly of Frames and Holos:

Seventh Heaven Frame

Avalanche Base Frame

Hardy-Daytona Frame

Same Sky Holo

Kupo! Holo

Can’t Rely on Luck Holo

Pom Paradise Frame

Elemental Ninjutsu Frame

One the House Frame

I’ll Take That Holo

For You Holo

Stop and Smell the Flowers Holo

Stampede CAR Weapon Skin

FFVII Rebirth Epic Sticker Set 1,2,3,4, & 5

The Legendary items are where things really start to get interesting! With a 20% drop rate per pack, it’s not too difficult to pull one of these awesome items:

Ku-Pow R-99 Gun Skin

The Bouncer Wingman Gun Skin

Limit Breaker R-301 Gun Skin

Fearless Leader Spitfire Gun Skin

Storm’s Fury Sentinel Gun Skin

Hellfire HAVOC Gun Skin

Arcane Ward Charge Rifle Gun Skin

Megaflare Nemesis Gun Skin

Diamond Dust CAR Gun Skin

Tidal Wave Longbow Gun Skin

FFVII Rebirth Event Legendary Sticker Set

The next tier of items we have is the Iconic rarity. These are all Final Fantasy-themed skins for characters and have a 5% drop rate from the loot packs:

Hacker 1st Class Crypto Character Skin

Sector 7 Savior Newcastle Character Skin

Materia Girl Valkyrie Character Skin

Kupo Power Wattson Character Skin

Flower Girl Horizon Character Skin

7th Heaven Skirmisher Wraith Character Skin

Lastly, we have the Mythic category — which features only a single item with a 1% drop rate: the iconic Buster Sword R5! As a Universal melee weapon, you’re able to use this with any Apex Legends character, which is truly awesome for Final Fantasy VII fans. I am personally trying my darnedest to pull this awesome melee weapon.

I can’t wait to dash around the map trying to take down my enemies with a Buster Sword. It’s likely to be a unique weapon that we’ll never see again in the game! It has a low chance to drop, but there is a guarantee that you’ll receive this after opening 36 event loot packs, so at least there is an endpoint if you’re having terrible luck.

There are also four extra event rewards that you can earn once you hit different milestones in opening event loot packs. After five packs, you’ll unlock the Fighting Fowl Epic Holo. After ten, you’ll unlock the Chocobo Square Epic Frame. After 30, you’ll unlock the Legendary Victory Pose Emote, which sees you swinging around your Buster Sword R5. Lastly, at 36 packs opened, you’ll get the Mythic One-Winged Angel Death Box, which customizes the box you leave behind when you die.

That covers all the cosmetic items in the FFVII Rebirth event for Apex Legends. The event also includes extra cosmetic items that you can earn through completing challenges, and you can find out all about how to do that via this link. The event is only on for a limited time, so make sure you’re earning or buying as many of the special cosmetic items as you like before they’re gone for good!