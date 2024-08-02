All Desert Drift Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Prepare yourself for the ultimate race as we partake in the Desert Drift tournament in Monopoly GO, claiming plenty of rewards after clearing milestones. We’re here to help you earn as many rewards as possible as we drift through the desert together.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Desert Drift Rewards – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I have discovered that there are a total of 30 milestones that we can overcome during the Desert Drift tournament, with plenty of amazing rewards to claim. 3,520 earnable dice, alongside 1,580 flags useable in the City Racers event highlight the board, with sticker packs and bonuses littered throughout for all players to earn. Here’s what you can unlock:

1 15 Point 100 Flags 2 35 Points 45 Dice 3 60 Points 140 Flags 4 100 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 150 Points 150 Flags 6 200 Points 125 Dice 7 250 Points Cash 8 300 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 450 Points 200 Flags 10 400 Points 200 Dice 11 500 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 400 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 13 300 Points Cash 14 500 Points 240 Flags 15 550 Points Cash 16 600 Points 275 Dice 17 500 Points 240 Flags 18 700 Points 325 Dice 19 800 Points Cash 20 1,000 Points 250 Flags 21 900 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 800 Points 375 Points 23 1,200 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 425 Dice 25 1,100 Points 260 Flags 26 900 Points 450 Dice 27 1,300 Points Cash 28 900 Points Blue Sticker Pack 29 1,000 Points Cash 30 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice

Related: Does the Airplane Mode Glitch Still Work in Monopoly GO?

How Long Is The Desert Drift Tournament?

Looking to put the pedal to the metal and earn some great rewards during the Desert Drift tournament? You’ll have from August 2 until August 3 to make that happen, so buckle up and get ready to hit the dirt.

How to Play & Win

Tournaments in Monopoly GO all follow the same basic principal; land on Railroad Spaces, play a mini-game and earn points. Depending on the mini-game you get, you’ll receive a varying number of points, to which their values can be seen below:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



Since the mini-game you’ll get is randomized, you’ll never know how many points you’ll receive until you finish it off. One thing you can control, however, is the multiplier that you’re using to increase the chances of getting enough points to finish off at least one if not more milestones at a time. I recommend rolling with at least the x10 Multiplier active at almost all times.

Another recommendation I have is to keep the pedal to the floor throughout this whole event. Since the City Racers event is going on at the same time as this tournament, you’ll want to ensure that you’re grabbing additional dice and flags. You can’t bring home the Speedy Scotty token if you’re not the Grand Champion, and this is a great event to grab some additional rewards.

I also recommend checking out our free dice links page throughout this tournament, as we’re always updating the page with new dice links to keep players rolling. You can’t stay in the race if you’re not rolling, now can you?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy