All Desert Drift Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's like the Dakar Rally, but in your pocket.
Published: Aug 2, 2024 01:50 pm

Prepare yourself for the ultimate race as we partake in the Desert Drift tournament in Monopoly GO, claiming plenty of rewards after clearing milestones. We’re here to help you earn as many rewards as possible as we drift through the desert together.

All Monopoly GO Desert Drift Rewards – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I have discovered that there are a total of 30 milestones that we can overcome during the Desert Drift tournament, with plenty of amazing rewards to claim. 3,520 earnable dice, alongside 1,580 flags useable in the City Racers event highlight the board, with sticker packs and bonuses littered throughout for all players to earn. Here’s what you can unlock:

115 Point100 Flags
235 Points45 Dice
360 Points140 Flags
4100 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5150 Points150 Flags
6200 Points125 Dice
7250 PointsCash
8300 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9450 Points200 Flags
10400 Points200 Dice
11500 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12400 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
13300 PointsCash
14500 Points240 Flags
15550 PointsCash
16600 Points275 Dice
17500 Points240 Flags
18700 Points325 Dice
19800 PointsCash
201,000 Points250 Flags
21900 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22800 Points375 Points
231,200 PointsCash
241,000 Points425 Dice
251,100 Points260 Flags
26900 Points450 Dice
271,300 PointsCash
28900 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
291,000 PointsCash
301,800 Points1,300 Dice

How Long Is The Desert Drift Tournament?

Looking to put the pedal to the metal and earn some great rewards during the Desert Drift tournament? You’ll have from August 2 until August 3 to make that happen, so buckle up and get ready to hit the dirt.

How to Play & Win

Tournaments in Monopoly GO all follow the same basic principal; land on Railroad Spaces, play a mini-game and earn points. Depending on the mini-game you get, you’ll receive a varying number of points, to which their values can be seen below:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

Since the mini-game you’ll get is randomized, you’ll never know how many points you’ll receive until you finish it off. One thing you can control, however, is the multiplier that you’re using to increase the chances of getting enough points to finish off at least one if not more milestones at a time. I recommend rolling with at least the x10 Multiplier active at almost all times.

Another recommendation I have is to keep the pedal to the floor throughout this whole event. Since the City Racers event is going on at the same time as this tournament, you’ll want to ensure that you’re grabbing additional dice and flags. You can’t bring home the Speedy Scotty token if you’re not the Grand Champion, and this is a great event to grab some additional rewards.

I also recommend checking out our free dice links page throughout this tournament, as we’re always updating the page with new dice links to keep players rolling. You can’t stay in the race if you’re not rolling, now can you?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

