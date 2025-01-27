All Doom: The Dark Ages Pre-Order Bonues & Editions

If you want a violent FPS, you turn to Doom. That’s been true for decades, but now the next entry in the series, Doom: The Dark Ages is putting a medieval fantasy spin on the gruesome carnage. If you’re interested in picking it up, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

All Editions For Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages is one of the most anticipated video games of 2025 here at The Escapist, so if you wanna pick up the game for its May 15, 2025 release date, you should be aware of the different versions of the game available. There are three different editions, as listed below:

Standard Edition

Premium Edition

Collector’s Edition

All versions of the game will be on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. All three versions of the game will be available physically, but digital-only buyers won’t be able to snag the Collector’s Edition as that version is only available physically.

The Standard Edition will retail for $70 and won’t include anything extra. If you decide to go for the $100 Premium Edition, not only will you receive the base game, but you’ll get a few extras, such as being able to play the game two days early (effectively making the release date May 13, 2025), a digital artbook and soundtrack, all future DLC, and a trio of skins called the Divinity Skin Pack. However, if you decide to go all in, there’s a Collector’s Edition, which will please anyone looking to showcase their love of Doom. The collector’s edition retails for a hefty $200 and includes all of the content from the Premium Edition, as well as a 12-inch Doom Slayer statue, a steelbook case, and a red keycard replica that looks positively metal.

When compared to Doom Eternal’s Collector’s Edition, it’s hard not to be a little disappointed with how little you get for the extra $100 you put in, so I would personally steer towards one of the cheaper versions of the game. It’s your money though, and if you want to secure your pre-order for the Collector’s Edition for Doom: The Dark Ages, you’d better do so sooner rather than later because it will almost certainly sell out.

All Doom: The Dark Ages Pre-Order Bonuses

No matter which version of Doom: The Dark Ages you pre-order, as of this writing, there are no retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses. Instead, all pre-orders, whether they be physical or digital and regardless of whichever edition you decide to get with, will net you the same extra, which is a skin for the Doom Slayer. The Void Doom Slayer Skin looks cool, and it’s a decent incentive, but it’s not all that noteworthy, at least in comparison to companies like Nintendo and the cool physical stuff they offer for their pre-orders.

And that’s all you need to know about pre-ordering Doom: The Dark Ages! Doom: The Dark Ages will be available on May 15, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy