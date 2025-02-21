All Elden Ring: Nightreign Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

FromSoft has decided to fully dip its toes into the world of co-op multiplayer action games with Elden Ring: Nightreign, and if you’re looking to enter Limveld, here’s what you need to know about pre-ordering the game.

All Editions For Elden Ring: Nightreign

If you’re trying to figure out which version of Elden Ring: Nightreign to snag upon its release on May 30th, 2025, there are several things you should be aware of. First, while the game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the last-gen versions of the game will be digital only. If you want a physical version of the game, you’ll have to get the game on either PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

As far as which version of the game to get, you have three options to choose from. First is the Standard Edition, which is available both physically and digitally for $40. It’s just the base version of the game, but given its relatively affordable price tag, that’s something to consider if you’re strapped for cash. If you’re willing to splurge a little bit more, then the Deluxe Edition may be for you. It’s also available physically and digitally and retails for $55, which is still lower than the average AAA game, and includes a digital artbook, mini soundtrack, and future DLC. According to Bandai Namco, the DLC will be released sometime after the game’s launch and will feature new playable characters and bosses.

And then there’s the Collector’s Edition, which is physical-only, available exclusively on Bandai Namco’s store, and can only be purchased for PS5, Series X, and PC (the PC version will contain a Steam voucher). Much like the Collector’s Edition for Shadow of the Erdtree, the Nightreign Collector’s Edition will set you back $200 and contains a statue of Wylder, one of the eight playable Nightfarers, a physical version of the art book, a steel book, eight tarot cards of each of the playable characters, a collector’s box, and all other bonuses from the Deluxe Edition. It’s a hefty sum, but I can’t deny that the tarot cards look nice and I’m always down for a good art book.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Elden Ring: Nightreign

No matter which version of the Elden Ring: Nightreign you pre-order for which system, you’ll receive the “It’s Raining” gesture. Personally, I never once used gestures when I was playing Elden Ring, and it’s a gesture that can be earned later in the game, so as far as pre-order bonuses go, this is a bit of a letdown.

However, there is one retailer that currently has an exclusive pre-order bonus, and that’s Gamestop. If you pre-order the game from them, you’ll receive a keychain of the spectral hawk from the game, which isn’t much, but as someone who loves to have some gaming swag on my keys when I go out, this at least gives you a reason to secure Elden Ring: Nightreign from Gamestop as opposed to other retailers.

And that’s every pre-order bonus and edition for Elden Ring: Nightreign! Elden Ring: Nightreign releases on May 30th, 2025 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

