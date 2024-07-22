All Emaki Scrolls Locations in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The gallery section for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is found in the format of the Emaki Scrolls, special illustrations that reveal more of this mesmerizing world. Here is where you can find all Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Where To Get All Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

There are 18 Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami, and you can look at them inside any tent in one of your bases. Many are unlocked naturally as you progress throughout the story, while others are locked behind objectives such as repairs. You’ll need to complete the whole game at least twice to get all of them, similar to the sweets.

Emaki Scroll How to Get Village Festival Complete Moegi Ridge. The Logger Complete Okumiyama Passage. The Fisherman Complete Yuminari Lake. The Hunter Complete Kakeashi Grove. Pestilance Complete Muenzuka Burial Grounds. Nightly Procession of the Seethe Complete Kiritake Village. Kunitsutsumi Complete Myoko Pass. The Sacrifice Complete Narusawa Wind Caves. Ceremonial Procession Complete Kamukura Shrine. Ceremony Preparations Complete Yuan Cavern. Kunitsukami Complete Adashino Village. The Battle of the Witching Hour Complete Renge Marsh. The Stormy Battle of the Lake Complete Korai Valley Soh Under the Moonlight Complete Grand Cherry Tree of Nakahara. A Moment of Peace Complete Enri Village. Phantom Paths Defeat Cursed Soh (New Game+ only). Birth of a Goddess Complete Yamasuso Lodging. Eternal Pool of Sunlight Complete New Game+.

You’ll unlock the Mountain Goddess Folklore achievement once you obtain all Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and take a look at them inside the tent, but this will require at least two playthroughs. They will come naturally, at the very least, so you shouldn’t need to worry much about them. Once you’re done with the full story, appreciate the extra lore hidden in the Ema Plaques to get a better picture of this beautiful world.

