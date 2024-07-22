Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Emaki Scrolls Locations in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

A life-long tale.
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 12:09 pm

The gallery section for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is found in the format of the Emaki Scrolls, special illustrations that reveal more of this mesmerizing world. Here is where you can find all Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Recommended Videos

Where To Get All Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

There are 18 Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami, and you can look at them inside any tent in one of your bases. Many are unlocked naturally as you progress throughout the story, while others are locked behind objectives such as repairs. You’ll need to complete the whole game at least twice to get all of them, similar to the sweets.

Emaki ScrollHow to Get
Village FestivalComplete Moegi Ridge.
The LoggerComplete Okumiyama Passage.
The FishermanComplete Yuminari Lake.
The HunterComplete Kakeashi Grove.
PestilanceComplete Muenzuka Burial Grounds.
Nightly Procession of the SeetheComplete Kiritake Village.
KunitsutsumiComplete Myoko Pass.
The SacrificeComplete Narusawa Wind Caves.
Ceremonial ProcessionComplete Kamukura Shrine.
Ceremony PreparationsComplete Yuan Cavern.
KunitsukamiComplete Adashino Village.
The Battle of the Witching HourComplete Renge Marsh.
The Stormy Battle of the LakeComplete Korai Valley
Soh Under the MoonlightComplete Grand Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
A Moment of PeaceComplete Enri Village.
Phantom PathsDefeat Cursed Soh (New Game+ only).
Birth of a GoddessComplete Yamasuso Lodging.
Eternal Pool of SunlightComplete New Game+.

You’ll unlock the Mountain Goddess Folklore achievement once you obtain all Emaki Scrolls in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and take a look at them inside the tent, but this will require at least two playthroughs. They will come naturally, at the very least, so you shouldn’t need to worry much about them. Once you’re done with the full story, appreciate the extra lore hidden in the Ema Plaques to get a better picture of this beautiful world.

Post Tag:
Kunitsu-Gami
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.