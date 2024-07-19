All Ema Plaques Locations in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

While Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has little to no lines, much of its hidden lore can be learned through the Ema Plaques, special items obtained by completing repairs on each of the game’s various bases. Here’s how to get all the Ema Plaques in Kunitsu-Gami.

Where To Find All Ema Plaques in Kunitsu-Gami

There are 60 Ema Plaques to find, all obtained through diverse activities while riding the lands of the Seethe. The easiest ones are obtained by just playing the story, but most of them are repair rewards.

Plaque How to Get Gaki Complete a repair on Myoko Gate. Gakinyudo Complete the Myoko Gate Ominous Presence. Hitoban Complete a repair on Kakeashi Grove. Shibakiki Complete a repair on Yuan Cavern. Daigaki Complete a repair on Enri Village. Kamaitachi Complete the Kakeashi Grove Ominous Presence. Rosokuro Complete a repair on Yuan Cavern. Mukadejoro Complete the Yuan Cavern Ominous Presence. Sumigaki Complete a repair on Enri Village. Hidarugami Complete a repair on Enri Village. Gomaiten Complete a repair on Enri Village. Hozukime Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge. Tsurube-otoshi Complete the Okumiyama Passage Ominous Presence. Enenra Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge. Batsu Complete the Moegi Ridge Ominous Presence. Hirafugai Complete a repair on Yuminari Lake. Shiniku Zamurai Complete a repair on Adashino Village. Shokera Complete a repair on Muenzuka Burial Ground. Bupposo Complete the Muenzuka Burial Ground Ominous Presence. Dojoyogoshi Complete a repair on Renge Marsh. Nurikabe Complete a repair on Kiritake Village. Notsugo Complete the Renge Marge Ominous Presence. Yatsurao Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara. Raikobo Complete the Kiritake Village Ominous Presence. Hikeshibaba Complete a repair on Narusawa Wind Caves. Noderabo Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging. Yatsukahagi Complete the Yamasuso Logding Ominous Presence. Nanamagari Finish the game. Cursed Soh Finish New Game+. Kagokaburi Complete a repair on Narusawa Wind Caves. Soh Finish the game. Yoshiro Complete a repair on Great Shrine Passage. Kagura Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine. Carpenter Complete a repair on Kakeashi Grove. Villagers Complete a repair on Myoko Gate. Woodcutter Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge. Archer Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge. Ascetic Complete a repair on Adashino Village. Spearman Complete a repair on Adashino Village. Marksman Complete a repair on Muenzuka Burial Ground. Shaman Complete a repair on Renge Marsh. Sumo Wrestler Complete a repair on Renge Marsh. Thief Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine. Priest Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine. Cannoneer Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara. Sorcerer Complete a repair on Narusawa Wind Caves. Ninja Complete a repair on Great Shrine Passage. Musician Finish the game. Deer Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara. Rabbit Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara. Snake Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging. Boar Complete a repair on Kiritake Village. Phesant Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging. Dog Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara. Cat Complete a repair on Korai Valley. Sparrow Complete a repair on Adashino Village. Pig Complete a repair on Enri Village. Chicken Complete a repair on Yuan Cavern. Cow Complete a repair on Yuminari Lake. Mazo Talisman Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging.

You get the When You Wish Upon an Ema achievement for your feat once you collect all 60 in Kunitsu-Gami, which will take you a good while to get as there are various bases to complete. You’ll also need to venture through New Game+, and while it’ll definitely be quicker to complete the whole ordeal again, it will still take some time to finish. Having Soh in fit and fighting form will help expedite things, though. And if you’re not tired of running around collecting things, why not pick up some sweets next?

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available for Playstation, Xbox and PC.

