All Ema Plaques Locations in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

While Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has little to no lines, much of its hidden lore can be learned through the Ema Plaques, special items obtained by completing repairs on each of the game’s various bases. Here’s how to get all the Ema Plaques in Kunitsu-Gami.
Where To Find All Ema Plaques in Kunitsu-Gami
There are 60 Ema Plaques to find, all obtained through diverse activities while riding the lands of the Seethe. The easiest ones are obtained by just playing the story, but most of them are repair rewards.
|Plaque
|How to Get
|Gaki
|Complete a repair on Myoko Gate.
|Gakinyudo
|Complete the Myoko Gate Ominous Presence.
|Hitoban
|Complete a repair on Kakeashi Grove.
|Shibakiki
|Complete a repair on Yuan Cavern.
|Daigaki
|Complete a repair on Enri Village.
|Kamaitachi
|Complete the Kakeashi Grove Ominous Presence.
|Rosokuro
|Complete a repair on Yuan Cavern.
|Mukadejoro
|Complete the Yuan Cavern Ominous Presence.
|Sumigaki
|Complete a repair on Enri Village.
|Hidarugami
|Complete a repair on Enri Village.
|
|Gomaiten
|Complete a repair on Enri Village.
|Hozukime
|Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge.
|Tsurube-otoshi
|Complete the Okumiyama Passage Ominous Presence.
|Enenra
|Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge.
|Batsu
|Complete the Moegi Ridge Ominous Presence.
|Hirafugai
|Complete a repair on Yuminari Lake.
|Shiniku Zamurai
|Complete a repair on Adashino Village.
|Shokera
|Complete a repair on Muenzuka Burial Ground.
|Bupposo
|Complete the Muenzuka Burial Ground Ominous Presence.
|Dojoyogoshi
|Complete a repair on Renge Marsh.
|
|Nurikabe
|Complete a repair on Kiritake Village.
|Notsugo
|Complete the Renge Marge Ominous Presence.
|Yatsurao
|Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
|Raikobo
|Complete the Kiritake Village Ominous Presence.
|Hikeshibaba
|Complete a repair on Narusawa Wind Caves.
|Noderabo
|Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging.
|Yatsukahagi
|Complete the Yamasuso Logding Ominous Presence.
|Nanamagari
|Finish the game.
|Cursed Soh
|Finish New Game+.
|Kagokaburi
|Complete a repair on Narusawa Wind Caves.
|
|Soh
|Finish the game.
|Yoshiro
|Complete a repair on Great Shrine Passage.
|Kagura
|Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine.
|Carpenter
|Complete a repair on Kakeashi Grove.
|Villagers
|Complete a repair on Myoko Gate.
|Woodcutter
|Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge.
|Archer
|Complete a repair on Moegi Ridge.
|Ascetic
|Complete a repair on Adashino Village.
|Spearman
|Complete a repair on Adashino Village.
|Marksman
|Complete a repair on Muenzuka Burial Ground.
|
|Shaman
|Complete a repair on Renge Marsh.
|Sumo Wrestler
|Complete a repair on Renge Marsh.
|Thief
|Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine.
|Priest
|Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine.
|Cannoneer
|Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
|Sorcerer
|Complete a repair on Narusawa Wind Caves.
|Ninja
|Complete a repair on Great Shrine Passage.
|Musician
|Finish the game.
|Deer
|Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
|Rabbit
|Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
|
|Snake
|Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging.
|Boar
|Complete a repair on Kiritake Village.
|Phesant
|Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging.
|Dog
|Complete a repair on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
|Cat
|Complete a repair on Korai Valley.
|Sparrow
|Complete a repair on Adashino Village.
|Pig
|Complete a repair on Enri Village.
|Chicken
|Complete a repair on Yuan Cavern.
|Cow
|Complete a repair on Yuminari Lake.
|Mazo Talisman
|Complete a repair on Yamasuso Lodging.
You get the When You Wish Upon an Ema achievement for your feat once you collect all 60 in Kunitsu-Gami, which will take you a good while to get as there are various bases to complete. You’ll also need to venture through New Game+, and while it’ll definitely be quicker to complete the whole ordeal again, it will still take some time to finish. Having Soh in fit and fighting form will help expedite things, though. And if you’re not tired of running around collecting things, why not pick up some sweets next?
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available for Playstation, Xbox and PC.
Published: Jul 19, 2024 01:44 pm