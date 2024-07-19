Image via Capcom
Best Soh Build in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The most powerful mask is yourself.
Published: Jul 19, 2024 01:38 pm

Just like the villagers’ roles, the player can also upgrade Soh itself in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, giving them new skills, movesets and other upgrades. Here’s the best build for Soh in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

The Best Build for Soh in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

You can start upgrading Soh once you beat the Batsu in the Moegi Ridge Ominous Presence stage. Once you do, enter the Tent in any base and interact with the Musubi Upgrades tab. Soh’s helmet will be at the center, and you can spend some of your hard-earned currency to make the main warrior stronger too.

Similar to a villager role, you can freely reset Soh’s stats whenever you want by selecting the category you want and hitting the “Undo” button, so you can try out any different styles you want. You can theoretically unlock everything, but if you’re not neglecting your villagers’ roles, this is only possible in a New Game +. If you want a cheaper build, here’s how you can build Soh with 200 Musubi.

Image of Soh's menu in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, with Soh at the center in a circle
Screenshot by The Escapist

Other Abilities – 45 Musubi

  • Punishing Strike (20)
  • Ukemi (10)
  • Counterattack (5)
  • Comeback Slash (5)
  • Perfect Guard (5)

Archery Abilities – 25 Musubi

  • Archery (10)
  • Pinnacle Shot (15)

Command Screen – 120 Musubi

  • Tsuba Guard Slot Increase 1 (10)
  • Tsuba Guard Slot Increase 2 (50)
  • Mazo Talisman Slot Increase 1 (10)
  • Mazo Talisman Slot Increase 2 (20)
  • Mazo Talisman Slot Increase 3(30)

Oka Dance Attacks – 10 Musubi

  • Oka Form 2 (5)
  • Oka Form 4 (5)

With this build setup, Soh will be more than capable enough to deal with any threat in Kunitsu-Gami. Punishing Strike is ideal for boss fights, and we also get all of the other important (and cheap) movement abilities for almost no cost. Pinnacle Shot is objectively the best Archery skill, especially for bigger targets. We also get all extra Tsuba Guard/Talisman slots and the most useful Oka Form changed attacks on top of that. If you prefer using Shinden Form, you’ll need 15 more Musubi for the build.

Once you unlock Soh’s upgrade tree, focus on getting Punishing Strike and Archery first, then allocate the rest according to your needs/available Musubi, but don’t forget to leave some for your villagers! They’re still essential to defend Yoshino, so don’t neglect them.

But if you want to give poor Soh a break (and Yoshino a treat), why not hunt down the sweet locations or the Ema Plaques?

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available for Playstation, Xbox and PC.

Kunitsu-Gami
