Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed (Genius Invokation)

No Exodia counterpart, though
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 05:19 pm
Genshin Impact TCG Cards Featured

Genshin Impact has a huge list of cards in its game-within-a-game Genius Invokation TCG mode. And it feels like everyone around the world is somehow obsessed with it for some weird reason. Here’s a full list of all TCG cards in Genshin Impact.

Recommended Videos

All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed

There are 347 playable cards in Genshin Impact’s Genius Invocation TCG. You get most of them by completing certain challenges across the world. Alternatively, you can buy them directly with Lucky Coins, the TCG-exclusive currency. We can divide them into four different categories: Character, Equipment, Event, and Support.

All Character Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Genshin Impact TCG Character Cards
Image via Hoyoverse

Character cards are the basis of your deck. Three of these fight for you and use their skills in unison to win the match. You get them by defeating the respective character or by completing a Tavern Challenge. Albedo gives you the Albedo card upon beating him, for example.

Card NameAttributesHow to Get
Abyss Lector: Fathomless FlamesPyro/Other Weapons/FatuiComplete a Tavern Challenge
AlbedoGeo/Sword/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
AlhaithamDendro/Sword/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
AmberPyro/Bow/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Arataki IttoGeo/Claymore/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
AzhdahaGeo/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
BaizhuDendro/Catalyst/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
BarbaraHydro/Catalyst/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
BeidouElectro/Claymore/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
BennettPyro/Sword/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
CandaceHydro/Polearm/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
CharlotteCryo/Catalyst/FontaineDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
ChongyunCryo/Claymore/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
ColleiDendro/Bow/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Cryo HypostasisCryo/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
CynoElectro/Polearm/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
DehyaPyro/Claymore/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
DilucPyro/Claymore/MondstadtStarter Deck card
DionaCryo/Bow/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
DoriElectro/Claymore/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
DvalinAnemo/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
Electro HypostasisElectro/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
Eremite Scorching LoremasterPyro/Other Weapons/The EremitesComplete a Tavern Challenge
EulaCryo/Claymore/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Fatui Cryo Cicin MageCryo/Other Weapons/FatuiComplete a Tavern Challenge
Fatui Electro Cicin MageElectro/Other Weapons/FatuiComplete a Tavern Challenge
Fatui Pyro AgentPyro/Other Weapons/FatuiComplete a Tavern Challenge
FischlElectro/Bow/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
GanyuCryo/Bow/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
GorouGeo/Bow/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Hu TaoPyro/Polearm/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Jadeplume TerrorshroomDendro/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
JeanAnemo/Sword/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Kaedehara KazuhaAnemo/Sword/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
KaeyaCryo/Sword/MondstadtStarter Deck card
Kamisato AyakaCryo/Sword/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Kamisato AyatoHydro/Sword/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
KeqingElectro/Sword/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
KiraraDendro/Sword/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
KleePyro/Catalyst/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Kujou SaraElectro/Bow/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
La SignoraCryo/Other Weapons/FatuiComplete a Tavern Challenge
LaylaCryo/Sword/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
LisaElectro/Catalyst/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
LynetteAnemo/Sword/FontaineDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
LyneyPyro/Bow/FontaineDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Maguu KenkiAnemo/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
Millennial Pearl SeahorseElectro/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
Mirror MaidenHydro/Other Weapons/FatuiComplete a Tavern Challenge
MonaHydro/Catalyst/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
NahidaDendro/Catalyst/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
NeuvilletteHydro/Catalyst/FontaineDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
NilouHydro/Catalyst/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
NingguangGeo/Catalyst/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
NoelleGeo/Claymore/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
QiqiCryo/Sword/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Raiden ShogunElectro/Polearm/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
RazorElectro/Claymore/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Rhodeia of LochHydro/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
Sangonomiya KokomiHydro/Catalyst/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
SayuAnemo/Claymore/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
ShenheCryo/Polearm/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Stonehide LawachurlGeo/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
SucroseAnemo/Catalyst/MondstadtStarter Deck card
TartagliaHydro/Bow/FatuiDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
ThomaPyro/Polearm/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Thunder ManifestationElectro/Other Weapons/MonsterComplete a Tavern Challenge
TighnariDendro/Bow/SumeruDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
VentiAnemo/Bow/MondstadtDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
WandererAnemo/Catalyst/NoneDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
XianglingPyro/Polearm/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
XiaoAnemo/Polearm/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
XingqiuHydro/Sword/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
Yae MikoElectro/Catalyst/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
YanfeiPyro/Catalyst/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
YaoyaoDendro/Polearm/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
YelanHydro/Bow/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
YoimiyaPyro/Bow/InazumaDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match
ZhongliGeo/Polearm/LiyueDefeat the character in an Invitation Board match

Related: Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish: What Is It & Is It Worth It?

All Equipment Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Image via Hoyoverse

Equipment cards will enhance your characters’ base status and give them unique passive abilities in Genshin Impact. Weapons and Relic sets usually represent these cards. Each character has a unique Equipment card (usually obtained alongside the card itself) that modifies its Skills in some way. You can buy most of them at the shop.

Card NameTypeHow to Get
A Cold Blade Like a ShadowTalentDefeat Lynette in a Invitation Board Match
A Subordinate’s SkillsTalentDefeat Thoma in an Invitation Board Match
A Summation of InterestTalentDefeat Charlotte in an Invitation Board Match
A Thousand Floating DreamsWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Abyssal Mayhem: HydrospoutTalentDefeat Tartaglia in an Invitation Board Match
Adventurer’s BandanaArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
All Things Are of the EarthTalentDefeat Baizhu in an Invitation Board Match
Amos’ BowWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Aquila FavoniaWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Arataki IchibanTalentDefeat Arataki Itto in an Invitation Board Match
Archaic PetraArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
AwakeningTalentDefeat Razor in an Invitation Board Match
Beacon of the Reed SeaWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
BeneficentTalentDefeat Yaoyao in an Invitation Board Match
Blizzard StrayerArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Broken Rime’s EchoArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Bunny TriggeredTalentDefeat Amber in an Invitation Board Match
Capricious VisageArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Chaotic EntropyTalentDefeat Sucrose in an Invitation Board Match
Cicin’s Cold GlareTalentObtained with the Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage card
Cold-Blooded StrikeTalentDefeat Kaeya in an Invitation Board Match
Conclusive OvationTalentDefeat Lyney in an Invitation Board Match
Conqueror of Evil: Guardian YakshaTalentDefeat Xiao in an Invitation Board Match
Countless Sights to SeeTalentDefeat Kirara in an Invitation Board Match
Crimson Witch of FlamesArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
CrossfireTalentDefeat Xiangling in an Invitation Board Match
Crown of WatatsumiArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Deepwood MemoriesArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Descent of DivinityTalentDefeat Albedo in an Invitation Board Match
Discretionary SupplementTalentDefeat Dori in an Invitation Board Match
Dominance of EarthTalentDefeat Zhongli in an Invitation Board Match
Echoes of an OfferingArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Electro Cicin’s GleamTalentObtained with the Fatui Electro Cicin Mage card
Elegy for the EndWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Embers RekindledTalentObtained with the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames card
Emblem of Severed FateArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Embrace of WindsTalentDefeat Venti in an Invitation Board Match
Engulfing LightningWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Exile’s CircletArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Favonius SwordWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Featherfall JudgmentTalentDefeat Cyno in an Invitation Board Match
Floral SidewinderTalentDefeat Collei in an Invitation Board Match
Flowing FlameTalentDefeat Diluc in an Invitation Board Match
Flowing RingsArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Fruit of FulfillmentWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Gales of ReverieTalentDefeat Wanderer in an Invitation Board Match
Gambler’s EarringsArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
General’s Ancient HelmArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Gilded DreamsArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Glorious SeasonTalentDefeat Barbara in an Invitation Board Match
Golden Troupe’s RewardArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Grand ExpectationTalentDefeat Bennett in an Invitation Board Match
Grieving EchoTalentObtained with the Thunder Manifestation card
Heart of DepthArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Heart of Khvarena’s BrillianceArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Heir to the Ancient Sea’s AuthorityTalentDefeat Neuvillette in an Invitation Board Match
I Got Your BackTalentDefeat Noellein an Invitation Board Match
Instructor’s CapArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Kanten Senmyou BlessingTalentDefeat Kamisato Ayaka in an Invitation Board Match
Keen SightTalentDefeat Tighnari in an Invitation Board Match
King’s SquireWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Kyouka FuushiTalentDefeat Kamisato Ayato in an Invitation Board Match
Lands of DandelionTalentDefeat Jean in an Invitation Board Match
Laurel CoronetArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Light of Foliar IncisionWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Light’s RemitTalentDefeat Layla in an Invitation Board Match
Lightning StormTalentDefeat Beidou in an Invitation Board Match
Lithic SpearWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Lost Prayer to the Sacred WindsWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Lucky Dog’s Silver CircletArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Magic GuideWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Mask of Solitude BasaltArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Mirror CageTalentObtained with the Mirror Maiden card
MoonpiercerWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Mystical AbandonTalentDefeat Shenhe in an Invitation Board Match
Naganohara Meteor SwarmTalentDefeat Yoimiya in an Invitation Board Match
Ocean-Hued ClamArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Ornate KabutoArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Paid in FullTalentObtained with the Fatui Pyro Agent card
Pain for PainTalentObtained with the La Signora card
Pearl SolidificationTalentObtained with the Millenial Pearl Seahorse card
Poetics of FuubutsuTalentDefeat Kaedehara Kazuha in an Invitation Board Match
Pounding SurpriseTalentDefeat Klee in an Invitation Board Match
Primordial Jade Winged-SpearWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Proliferating SporesTalentObtained with the Jadeplume Terrorshroom card
Prophecy of SubmersionTalentDefeat Mona in an Invitation Board Match
Pulsating WitchTalentDefeat Lisa in an Invitation Board Match
Raven BowWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Rending VortexTalentObtained with the Dvalin card
Right of Final InterpretationTalentDefeat Yanfei in an Invitation Board Match
Rite of ResurrectionTalentDefeat Qiqi in an Invitation Board Match
Rushing Hound: Swift as the WindTalentDefeat Gorou in an Invitation Board Match
Sacrificial BowWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Sacrificial FragmentsWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Sacrificial GreatswordWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Sacrificial SwordWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Sanguine RougeTalentDefeat Hu Tao in an Invitation Board Match
Sapwood BladeWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
ScorpocalypseTalentObtained with the Eremite Scorching Loremaster card
Shadow of the Sand KingArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Shaken, Not PurredTalentDefeat Diona in an Invitation Board Match
Shimenawa’s ReminiscenceArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Sin of PrideTalentDefeat Kujou Sara in an Invitation Board Match
Skiving: New and ImprovedTalentDefeat Sayu in an Invitation Board Match
Skyward AtlasWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Skyward BladeWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Skyward HarpWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Skyward PrideWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Skyward SpineWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Stalwart and TrueTalentDefeat Dehya in an Invitation Board Match
Steady BreathingTalentDefeat Chongyun in an Invitation Board Match
Stellar PredatorTalentDefeat Fischl in an Invitation Board Match
Sternfrost PrismTalentObtained with the Cryo Hypostasis card
Stonehide ReforgedTalentObtained with the Stonehide Lawachurl card
Strategic ReserveTalentDefeat Ningguang in an Invitation Board Match
Streaming SurgeTalentObtained with the Rhodeia of Loch card
StructurationTalentDefeat Alhaitham in an Invitation Board Match
Tamakushi CasketTalentDefeat Sangonomiya Kokomi in an Invitation Board Match
Tenacity of the MillelithArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
The BellWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
The OverflowTalentDefeat Candace in an Invitation Board Match
The Scent RemainedTalentDefeat Xingqiu in an Invitation Board Match
The Seed of Stored KnowledgeTalentDefeat Nahida in an Invitation Board Match
The Shrine’s Sacred ShadeTalentDefeat Yae Miko in an Invitation Board Match
The Starry Skies Their Flowers RainTalentDefeat Nilou in an Invitation Board Match
Thunder Summoner’s CrownArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Thundering FuryArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Thundering PenanceTalentDefeat Keqing in an Invitation Board Match
Thundering PoiseArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Tome of the Eternal FlowWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Transcendent AutomatonTalentObtained with the Maguu Kenki card
Traveler’s Handy SwordWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Traveling Doctor’s HandkerchiefArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Tulaytullah’s RemembranceWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Turn ControlTalentDefeat Yelan in an Invitation Board Match
Undivided HeartTalentDefeat Ganyu in an Invitation Board Match
Vermillion HereafterArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Veteran’s VisageArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Viridescent VenererArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Viridescent Venerer’s DiademArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Vortex VanquisherWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Vourukasha’s GlowArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Wellspring of War-LustTalentDefeat Eula in an Invitation Board Match
White Iron GreatswordWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
White TasselWeaponBuy from the Card Shop
Wine-Stained TricorneArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Wishes UnnumberedTalentDefeat Raiden Shogun in an Invitation Board Match
Witch’s Scorching HatArtifactBuy from the Card Shop
Wolf’s GravestoneWeaponDefeat Lynette in an Invitation Board Match

Related: Best Itto Teams in Genshin Impact

All Event Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Image via Hoyoverse

Event Cards are used to set up big plays or to respond to an opponent’s action. Effects can vary from healing, getting Elemental Dice, drawing/summoning new cards, and much more. Easy to obtain as you can buy them all from the shop.

Card NameTypeHow to Get
Absorbing PrismTalent/Combat ActionObtained with the Electro Hypostasis card
Abyssal SummonsActionBuy from the Card Shop
Adeptus’ TemptationFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Ancient CourtyardActionBuy from the Card Shop
Blessing of the Divine Relic’s InstallationActionBuy from the Card Shop
Butter CrabFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Calx’s ArtsActionBuy from the Card Shop
Changing ShiftsActionBuy from the Card Shop
Controlled Directional BlastActionBuy from the Card Shop
Covenant of RockActionBuy from the Card Shop
Day of Resistance: Moment of Shattered DreamsActionBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Enduring RockElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Fervent FlamesElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: High VoltageElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Impetuous WindsElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Shattering IceElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Soothing WaterElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Sprawling GreeneryElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Woven FlamesElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Woven IceElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Woven StoneElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Woven ThunderElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Woven WatersElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Woven WeedsElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Elemental Resonance: Woven WindsElemental ResonanceBuy from the Card Shop
Falls and FortuneActionBuy from the Card Shop
Fatui ConspiracyActionBuy from the Card Shop
Fish and ChipsFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Flickering Four-Leaf SigilActionBuy from the Card Shop
Fresh Wind of FreedomActionBuy from the Card Shop
Friendship EternalActionBuy from the Card Shop
Guardian’s OathActionBuy from the Card Shop
Heavy StrikeActionBuy from the Card Shop
I Haven’t Lost Yet!ActionBuy from the Card Shop
In Every House a StoveActionBuy from the Card Shop
Joyous CelebrationActionBuy from the Card Shop
Jueyun GuobaFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Leave It to Me!ActionBuy from the Card Shop
Lightning StilettoTalent/Combat ActionDefeat Keqing in an Invitation Board match
Lotus Flower CrispFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Lunar Cycles UnendingTalent/Combat ActionObtained with the Azhdaha card
LyresongActionBuy from the Card Shop
Machine Assembly LineActionBuy from the Card Shop
Master of WeaponryActionBuy from the Card Shop
Matsutake Meat RollsFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Minty Meat RollsFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Mondstadt Hash BrownFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Mushroom PizzaFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Nature and WisdomActionBuy from the Card Shop
Northern Smoked ChickenFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Pankration!ActionBuy from the Card Shop
Passing of JudgmentActionBuy from the Card Shop
Plunging StrikeActionBuy from the Card Shop
Quick KnitActionBuy from the Card Shop
Rhythm of the Great DreamActionBuy from the Card Shop
Sashimi PlatterFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Send OffActionBuy from the Card Shop
StarsignsActionBuy from the Card Shop
Stone and ContractsActionBuy from the Card Shop
StrategizeActionBuy from the Card Shop
Sunyata FlowerActionBuy from the Card Shop
Sweet MadameFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Tandoori Roast ChickenFoodBuy from the Card Shop
Teyvat Fried EggFoodBuy from the Card Shop
The Bestest Travel Companion!ActionBuy from the Card Shop
The Boar PrincessActionBuy from the Card Shop
The Legend of VennessaActionBuy from the Card Shop
Thunder and EternityActionBuy from the Card Shop
Toss-UpActionBuy from the Card Shop
When the Crane ReturnedActionBuy from the Card Shop
Where Is the Unseen Razor?ActionBuy from the Card Shop
Wind and FreedomActionBuy from the Card Shop

All Support Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Genshin Impact TCG Support Cards
Image via Hoyoverse

Support Cards are represented by various NPCs and locations and have effects similar to Events. The main difference is their persistence throughout turns. Usually focused on drawing, healing, or getting more Elemental Dice, and are easy to obtain from the shop, too. A copy of some of them is obtained by defeating opponent NPCs.

Card NameTypeHow to Get
Chang the NinthCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Chef MaoCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Chinju ForestLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Dawn WineryLocationBuy from the Card Shop
DunyazardCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
EllinCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Favonius CathedralLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Fortress of MeropideLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Gandharva VilleLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Golden HouseLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Grand Narukami ShrineLocationBuy from the Card Shop
HanachirusatoCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Iron Tongue TianCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Jade ChamberLocationBuy from the Card Shop
JehtCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
KatheryneCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Kid KujiraiCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Knights of Favonius LibraryLocationBuy from the Card Shop
LibenCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Liu SuCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Liyue Harbor WharfLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Lumenstone AdjuvantItemBuy from the Card Shop
MamereCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Master ZhangCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Memento LensItemBuy from the Card Shop
NREItemBuy from the Card Shop
Opera EpicleseLocationBuy from the Card Shop
PaimonCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Parametric TransformerItemBuy from the Card Shop
RanaCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Red Feather FanItemBuy from the Card Shop
Sangonomiya ShrineLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Seed DispensaryItemBuy from the Card Shop
SetariaCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Silver and MelusCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Stormterror’s LairLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Sumeru CityLocationBuy from the Card Shop
TenshukakuLocationBuy from the Card Shop
TimaeusCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
TimmieCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Treasure-Seeking SeelieItemBuy from the Card Shop
TubbyCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
VanaranaLocationBuy from the Card Shop
WagnerCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Wangshu InnLocationBuy from the Card Shop
Weeping Willow of the LakeLocationBuy from the Card Shop
XudongCompanionBuy from the Card Shop
Yayoi NanatsukiCompanionBuy from the Card Shop

Even if you don’t need them all, it still feels good to own all the cards. And playing for a bit is a great way to spend your time when out of Resin. You have lots of options to spend your time in Genshin Impact, so do it wisely!

Post Tag:
Genshin Impact
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Top 6 Best Items to Buy in Content Warning
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Top 6 Best Items to Buy in Content Warning
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
A header image showing US Agent against a generic Marvel Snap background as part of an article on the best decks featuring the card.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2, Explained
Ship Management
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2, Explained
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Top 6 Best Items to Buy in Content Warning
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Top 6 Best Items to Buy in Content Warning
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
A header image showing US Agent against a generic Marvel Snap background as part of an article on the best decks featuring the card.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best US Agent Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2, Explained
Ship Management
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2, Explained
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 8, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.