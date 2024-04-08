All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed (Genius Invokation)

Genshin Impact has a huge list of cards in its game-within-a-game Genius Invokation TCG mode. And it feels like everyone around the world is somehow obsessed with it for some weird reason. Here’s a full list of all TCG cards in Genshin Impact.
All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed
There are 347 playable cards in Genshin Impact’s Genius Invocation TCG. You get most of them by completing certain challenges across the world. Alternatively, you can buy them directly with Lucky Coins, the TCG-exclusive currency. We can divide them into four different categories: Character, Equipment, Event, and Support.
All Character Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed
Character cards are the basis of your deck. Three of these fight for you and use their skills in unison to win the match. You get them by defeating the respective character or by completing a Tavern Challenge. Albedo gives you the Albedo card upon beating him, for example.
|Card Name
|Attributes
|How to Get
|Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames
|Pyro/Other Weapons/Fatui
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Albedo
|Geo/Sword/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Alhaitham
|Dendro/Sword/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Amber
|Pyro/Bow/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Arataki Itto
|Geo/Claymore/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Azhdaha
|Geo/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Baizhu
|Dendro/Catalyst/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Barbara
|Hydro/Catalyst/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Beidou
|Electro/Claymore/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Bennett
|Pyro/Sword/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Candace
|Hydro/Polearm/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Charlotte
|Cryo/Catalyst/Fontaine
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Chongyun
|Cryo/Claymore/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Collei
|Dendro/Bow/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Cryo Hypostasis
|Cryo/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Cyno
|Electro/Polearm/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Dehya
|Pyro/Claymore/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Diluc
|Pyro/Claymore/Mondstadt
|Starter Deck card
|Diona
|Cryo/Bow/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Dori
|Electro/Claymore/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Dvalin
|Anemo/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Electro Hypostasis
|Electro/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Eremite Scorching Loremaster
|Pyro/Other Weapons/The Eremites
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Eula
|Cryo/Claymore/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage
|Cryo/Other Weapons/Fatui
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Fatui Electro Cicin Mage
|Electro/Other Weapons/Fatui
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Fatui Pyro Agent
|Pyro/Other Weapons/Fatui
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Fischl
|Electro/Bow/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Ganyu
|Cryo/Bow/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Gorou
|Geo/Bow/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Hu Tao
|Pyro/Polearm/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Jadeplume Terrorshroom
|Dendro/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Jean
|Anemo/Sword/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Kaedehara Kazuha
|Anemo/Sword/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Kaeya
|Cryo/Sword/Mondstadt
|Starter Deck card
|Kamisato Ayaka
|Cryo/Sword/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Kamisato Ayato
|Hydro/Sword/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Keqing
|Electro/Sword/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Kirara
|Dendro/Sword/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Klee
|Pyro/Catalyst/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Kujou Sara
|Electro/Bow/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|La Signora
|Cryo/Other Weapons/Fatui
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Layla
|Cryo/Sword/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Lisa
|Electro/Catalyst/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Lynette
|Anemo/Sword/Fontaine
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Lyney
|Pyro/Bow/Fontaine
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Maguu Kenki
|Anemo/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Millennial Pearl Seahorse
|Electro/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Mirror Maiden
|Hydro/Other Weapons/Fatui
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Mona
|Hydro/Catalyst/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Nahida
|Dendro/Catalyst/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Neuvillette
|Hydro/Catalyst/Fontaine
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Nilou
|Hydro/Catalyst/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Ningguang
|Geo/Catalyst/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Noelle
|Geo/Claymore/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Qiqi
|Cryo/Sword/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Raiden Shogun
|Electro/Polearm/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Razor
|Electro/Claymore/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Rhodeia of Loch
|Hydro/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Sangonomiya Kokomi
|Hydro/Catalyst/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Sayu
|Anemo/Claymore/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Shenhe
|Cryo/Polearm/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Stonehide Lawachurl
|Geo/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Sucrose
|Anemo/Catalyst/Mondstadt
|Starter Deck card
|Tartaglia
|Hydro/Bow/Fatui
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Thoma
|Pyro/Polearm/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Thunder Manifestation
|Electro/Other Weapons/Monster
|Complete a Tavern Challenge
|Tighnari
|Dendro/Bow/Sumeru
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Venti
|Anemo/Bow/Mondstadt
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Wanderer
|Anemo/Catalyst/None
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Xiangling
|Pyro/Polearm/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Xiao
|Anemo/Polearm/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Xingqiu
|Hydro/Sword/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Yae Miko
|Electro/Catalyst/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Yanfei
|Pyro/Catalyst/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Yaoyao
|Dendro/Polearm/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Yelan
|Hydro/Bow/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Yoimiya
|Pyro/Bow/Inazuma
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
|Zhongli
|Geo/Polearm/Liyue
|Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match
All Equipment Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed
Equipment cards will enhance your characters’ base status and give them unique passive abilities in Genshin Impact. Weapons and Relic sets usually represent these cards. Each character has a unique Equipment card (usually obtained alongside the card itself) that modifies its Skills in some way. You can buy most of them at the shop.
|Card Name
|Type
|How to Get
|A Cold Blade Like a Shadow
|Talent
|Defeat Lynette in a Invitation Board Match
|A Subordinate’s Skills
|Talent
|Defeat Thoma in an Invitation Board Match
|A Summation of Interest
|Talent
|Defeat Charlotte in an Invitation Board Match
|A Thousand Floating Dreams
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout
|Talent
|Defeat Tartaglia in an Invitation Board Match
|Adventurer’s Bandana
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|All Things Are of the Earth
|Talent
|Defeat Baizhu in an Invitation Board Match
|Amos’ Bow
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Aquila Favonia
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Arataki Ichiban
|Talent
|Defeat Arataki Itto in an Invitation Board Match
|Archaic Petra
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Awakening
|Talent
|Defeat Razor in an Invitation Board Match
|Beacon of the Reed Sea
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Beneficent
|Talent
|Defeat Yaoyao in an Invitation Board Match
|Blizzard Strayer
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Broken Rime’s Echo
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Bunny Triggered
|Talent
|Defeat Amber in an Invitation Board Match
|Capricious Visage
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Chaotic Entropy
|Talent
|Defeat Sucrose in an Invitation Board Match
|Cicin’s Cold Glare
|Talent
|Obtained with the Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage card
|
|Cold-Blooded Strike
|Talent
|Defeat Kaeya in an Invitation Board Match
|Conclusive Ovation
|Talent
|Defeat Lyney in an Invitation Board Match
|Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha
|Talent
|Defeat Xiao in an Invitation Board Match
|Countless Sights to See
|Talent
|Defeat Kirara in an Invitation Board Match
|Crimson Witch of Flames
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Crossfire
|Talent
|Defeat Xiangling in an Invitation Board Match
|Crown of Watatsumi
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Deepwood Memories
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Descent of Divinity
|Talent
|Defeat Albedo in an Invitation Board Match
|Discretionary Supplement
|Talent
|Defeat Dori in an Invitation Board Match
|Dominance of Earth
|Talent
|Defeat Zhongli in an Invitation Board Match
|Echoes of an Offering
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Electro Cicin’s Gleam
|Talent
|Obtained with the Fatui Electro Cicin Mage card
|Elegy for the End
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Embers Rekindled
|Talent
|Obtained with the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames card
|Emblem of Severed Fate
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Embrace of Winds
|Talent
|Defeat Venti in an Invitation Board Match
|Engulfing Lightning
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Exile’s Circlet
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Favonius Sword
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Featherfall Judgment
|Talent
|Defeat Cyno in an Invitation Board Match
|Floral Sidewinder
|Talent
|Defeat Collei in an Invitation Board Match
|Flowing Flame
|Talent
|Defeat Diluc in an Invitation Board Match
|Flowing Rings
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Fruit of Fulfillment
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Gales of Reverie
|Talent
|Defeat Wanderer in an Invitation Board Match
|Gambler’s Earrings
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|General’s Ancient Helm
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Gilded Dreams
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Glorious Season
|Talent
|Defeat Barbara in an Invitation Board Match
|Golden Troupe’s Reward
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Grand Expectation
|Talent
|Defeat Bennett in an Invitation Board Match
|Grieving Echo
|Talent
|Obtained with the Thunder Manifestation card
|Heart of Depth
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Heart of Khvarena’s Brilliance
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority
|Talent
|Defeat Neuvillette in an Invitation Board Match
|I Got Your Back
|Talent
|Defeat Noellein an Invitation Board Match
|Instructor’s Cap
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Kanten Senmyou Blessing
|Talent
|Defeat Kamisato Ayaka in an Invitation Board Match
|Keen Sight
|Talent
|Defeat Tighnari in an Invitation Board Match
|King’s Squire
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Kyouka Fuushi
|Talent
|Defeat Kamisato Ayato in an Invitation Board Match
|Lands of Dandelion
|Talent
|Defeat Jean in an Invitation Board Match
|Laurel Coronet
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Light of Foliar Incision
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Light’s Remit
|Talent
|Defeat Layla in an Invitation Board Match
|Lightning Storm
|Talent
|Defeat Beidou in an Invitation Board Match
|Lithic Spear
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Magic Guide
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Mask of Solitude Basalt
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Mirror Cage
|Talent
|Obtained with the Mirror Maiden card
|Moonpiercer
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Mystical Abandon
|Talent
|Defeat Shenhe in an Invitation Board Match
|Naganohara Meteor Swarm
|Talent
|Defeat Yoimiya in an Invitation Board Match
|Ocean-Hued Clam
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Ornate Kabuto
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Paid in Full
|Talent
|Obtained with the Fatui Pyro Agent card
|Pain for Pain
|Talent
|Obtained with the La Signora card
|Pearl Solidification
|Talent
|Obtained with the Millenial Pearl Seahorse card
|Poetics of Fuubutsu
|Talent
|Defeat Kaedehara Kazuha in an Invitation Board Match
|Pounding Surprise
|Talent
|Defeat Klee in an Invitation Board Match
|Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Proliferating Spores
|Talent
|Obtained with the Jadeplume Terrorshroom card
|Prophecy of Submersion
|Talent
|Defeat Mona in an Invitation Board Match
|Pulsating Witch
|Talent
|Defeat Lisa in an Invitation Board Match
|Raven Bow
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Rending Vortex
|Talent
|Obtained with the Dvalin card
|Right of Final Interpretation
|Talent
|Defeat Yanfei in an Invitation Board Match
|Rite of Resurrection
|Talent
|Defeat Qiqi in an Invitation Board Match
|Rushing Hound: Swift as the Wind
|Talent
|Defeat Gorou in an Invitation Board Match
|Sacrificial Bow
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sacrificial Fragments
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sacrificial Greatsword
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sacrificial Sword
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sanguine Rouge
|Talent
|Defeat Hu Tao in an Invitation Board Match
|Sapwood Blade
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Scorpocalypse
|Talent
|Obtained with the Eremite Scorching Loremaster card
|Shadow of the Sand King
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Shaken, Not Purred
|Talent
|Defeat Diona in an Invitation Board Match
|Shimenawa’s Reminiscence
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sin of Pride
|Talent
|Defeat Kujou Sara in an Invitation Board Match
|Skiving: New and Improved
|Talent
|Defeat Sayu in an Invitation Board Match
|Skyward Atlas
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Skyward Blade
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Skyward Harp
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Skyward Pride
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Skyward Spine
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Stalwart and True
|Talent
|Defeat Dehya in an Invitation Board Match
|Steady Breathing
|Talent
|Defeat Chongyun in an Invitation Board Match
|Stellar Predator
|Talent
|Defeat Fischl in an Invitation Board Match
|Sternfrost Prism
|Talent
|Obtained with the Cryo Hypostasis card
|Stonehide Reforged
|Talent
|Obtained with the Stonehide Lawachurl card
|Strategic Reserve
|Talent
|Defeat Ningguang in an Invitation Board Match
|Streaming Surge
|Talent
|Obtained with the Rhodeia of Loch card
|Structuration
|Talent
|Defeat Alhaitham in an Invitation Board Match
|Tamakushi Casket
|Talent
|Defeat Sangonomiya Kokomi in an Invitation Board Match
|Tenacity of the Millelith
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|The Bell
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|The Overflow
|Talent
|Defeat Candace in an Invitation Board Match
|The Scent Remained
|Talent
|Defeat Xingqiu in an Invitation Board Match
|The Seed of Stored Knowledge
|Talent
|Defeat Nahida in an Invitation Board Match
|The Shrine’s Sacred Shade
|Talent
|Defeat Yae Miko in an Invitation Board Match
|The Starry Skies Their Flowers Rain
|Talent
|Defeat Nilou in an Invitation Board Match
|Thunder Summoner’s Crown
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Thundering Fury
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Thundering Penance
|Talent
|Defeat Keqing in an Invitation Board Match
|Thundering Poise
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Tome of the Eternal Flow
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Transcendent Automaton
|Talent
|Obtained with the Maguu Kenki card
|Traveler’s Handy Sword
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Tulaytullah’s Remembrance
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Turn Control
|Talent
|Defeat Yelan in an Invitation Board Match
|Undivided Heart
|Talent
|Defeat Ganyu in an Invitation Board Match
|Vermillion Hereafter
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Veteran’s Visage
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Viridescent Venerer
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Vortex Vanquisher
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Vourukasha’s Glow
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Wellspring of War-Lust
|Talent
|Defeat Eula in an Invitation Board Match
|White Iron Greatsword
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|White Tassel
|Weapon
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Wine-Stained Tricorne
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Wishes Unnumbered
|Talent
|Defeat Raiden Shogun in an Invitation Board Match
|Witch’s Scorching Hat
|Artifact
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Wolf’s Gravestone
|Weapon
|Defeat Lynette in an Invitation Board Match
All Event Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed
Event Cards are used to set up big plays or to respond to an opponent’s action. Effects can vary from healing, getting Elemental Dice, drawing/summoning new cards, and much more. Easy to obtain as you can buy them all from the shop.
|Card Name
|Type
|How to Get
|Absorbing Prism
|Talent/Combat Action
|Obtained with the Electro Hypostasis card
|Abyssal Summons
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Adeptus’ Temptation
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Ancient Courtyard
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Blessing of the Divine Relic’s Installation
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Butter Crab
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Calx’s Arts
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Changing Shifts
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Controlled Directional Blast
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Covenant of Rock
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Day of Resistance: Moment of Shattered Dreams
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: High Voltage
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Sprawling Greenery
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Stone
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Weeds
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds
|Elemental Resonance
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Falls and Fortune
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Fatui Conspiracy
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Fish and Chips
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Flickering Four-Leaf Sigil
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Fresh Wind of Freedom
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Friendship Eternal
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Guardian’s Oath
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Heavy Strike
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|I Haven’t Lost Yet!
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|In Every House a Stove
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Joyous Celebration
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Jueyun Guoba
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Leave It to Me!
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Lightning Stiletto
|Talent/Combat Action
|Defeat Keqing in an Invitation Board match
|Lotus Flower Crisp
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Lunar Cycles Unending
|Talent/Combat Action
|Obtained with the Azhdaha card
|Lyresong
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Machine Assembly Line
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Master of Weaponry
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Matsutake Meat Rolls
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Minty Meat Rolls
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Mondstadt Hash Brown
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Mushroom Pizza
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Nature and Wisdom
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Northern Smoked Chicken
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Pankration!
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Passing of Judgment
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Plunging Strike
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Quick Knit
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Rhythm of the Great Dream
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sashimi Platter
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Send Off
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Starsigns
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Stone and Contracts
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Strategize
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sunyata Flower
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sweet Madame
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Tandoori Roast Chicken
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Teyvat Fried Egg
|Food
|Buy from the Card Shop
|The Bestest Travel Companion!
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|The Boar Princess
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|The Legend of Vennessa
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Thunder and Eternity
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Toss-Up
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|When the Crane Returned
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Where Is the Unseen Razor?
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Wind and Freedom
|Action
|Buy from the Card Shop
All Support Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed
Support Cards are represented by various NPCs and locations and have effects similar to Events. The main difference is their persistence throughout turns. Usually focused on drawing, healing, or getting more Elemental Dice, and are easy to obtain from the shop, too. A copy of some of them is obtained by defeating opponent NPCs.
|Card Name
|Type
|How to Get
|Chang the Ninth
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Chef Mao
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Chinju Forest
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Dawn Winery
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Dunyazard
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Ellin
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Favonius Cathedral
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Fortress of Meropide
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Gandharva Ville
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Golden House
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Grand Narukami Shrine
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Hanachirusato
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Iron Tongue Tian
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Jade Chamber
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Jeht
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Katheryne
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Kid Kujirai
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Knights of Favonius Library
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Liben
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Liu Su
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Liyue Harbor Wharf
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Lumenstone Adjuvant
|Item
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Mamere
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Master Zhang
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Memento Lens
|Item
|Buy from the Card Shop
|NRE
|Item
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Opera Epiclese
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Paimon
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Parametric Transformer
|Item
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Rana
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Red Feather Fan
|Item
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sangonomiya Shrine
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Seed Dispensary
|Item
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Setaria
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Silver and Melus
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Stormterror’s Lair
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Sumeru City
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Tenshukaku
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Timaeus
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Timmie
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Treasure-Seeking Seelie
|Item
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Tubby
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Vanarana
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Wagner
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Wangshu Inn
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Weeping Willow of the Lake
|Location
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Xudong
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
|Yayoi Nanatsuki
|Companion
|Buy from the Card Shop
Even if you don’t need them all, it still feels good to own all the cards. And playing for a bit is a great way to spend your time when out of Resin. You have lots of options to spend your time in Genshin Impact, so do it wisely!