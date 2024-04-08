All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed (Genius Invokation)

Genshin Impact has a huge list of cards in its game-within-a-game Genius Invokation TCG mode. And it feels like everyone around the world is somehow obsessed with it for some weird reason. Here’s a full list of all TCG cards in Genshin Impact.

All Genshin Impact TCG Cards Listed

There are 347 playable cards in Genshin Impact’s Genius Invocation TCG. You get most of them by completing certain challenges across the world. Alternatively, you can buy them directly with Lucky Coins, the TCG-exclusive currency. We can divide them into four different categories: Character, Equipment, Event, and Support.

All Character Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Image via Hoyoverse

Character cards are the basis of your deck. Three of these fight for you and use their skills in unison to win the match. You get them by defeating the respective character or by completing a Tavern Challenge. Albedo gives you the Albedo card upon beating him, for example.

Card Name Attributes How to Get Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames Pyro/Other Weapons/Fatui Complete a Tavern Challenge Albedo Geo/Sword/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Alhaitham Dendro/Sword/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Amber Pyro/Bow/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Arataki Itto Geo/Claymore/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Azhdaha Geo/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Baizhu Dendro/Catalyst/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Barbara Hydro/Catalyst/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Beidou Electro/Claymore/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Bennett Pyro/Sword/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Candace Hydro/Polearm/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Charlotte Cryo/Catalyst/Fontaine Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Chongyun Cryo/Claymore/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Collei Dendro/Bow/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Cryo Hypostasis Cryo/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Cyno Electro/Polearm/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Dehya Pyro/Claymore/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Diluc Pyro/Claymore/Mondstadt Starter Deck card Diona Cryo/Bow/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Dori Electro/Claymore/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Dvalin Anemo/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Electro Hypostasis Electro/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Eremite Scorching Loremaster Pyro/Other Weapons/The Eremites Complete a Tavern Challenge Eula Cryo/Claymore/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage Cryo/Other Weapons/Fatui Complete a Tavern Challenge Fatui Electro Cicin Mage Electro/Other Weapons/Fatui Complete a Tavern Challenge Fatui Pyro Agent Pyro/Other Weapons/Fatui Complete a Tavern Challenge Fischl Electro/Bow/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Ganyu Cryo/Bow/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Gorou Geo/Bow/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Hu Tao Pyro/Polearm/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Jadeplume Terrorshroom Dendro/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Jean Anemo/Sword/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Kaedehara Kazuha Anemo/Sword/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Kaeya Cryo/Sword/Mondstadt Starter Deck card Kamisato Ayaka Cryo/Sword/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Kamisato Ayato Hydro/Sword/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Keqing Electro/Sword/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Kirara Dendro/Sword/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Klee Pyro/Catalyst/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Kujou Sara Electro/Bow/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match La Signora Cryo/Other Weapons/Fatui Complete a Tavern Challenge Layla Cryo/Sword/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Lisa Electro/Catalyst/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Lynette Anemo/Sword/Fontaine Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Lyney Pyro/Bow/Fontaine Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Maguu Kenki Anemo/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Millennial Pearl Seahorse Electro/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Mirror Maiden Hydro/Other Weapons/Fatui Complete a Tavern Challenge Mona Hydro/Catalyst/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Nahida Dendro/Catalyst/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Neuvillette Hydro/Catalyst/Fontaine Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Nilou Hydro/Catalyst/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Ningguang Geo/Catalyst/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Noelle Geo/Claymore/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Qiqi Cryo/Sword/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Raiden Shogun Electro/Polearm/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Razor Electro/Claymore/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Rhodeia of Loch Hydro/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Sangonomiya Kokomi Hydro/Catalyst/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Sayu Anemo/Claymore/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Shenhe Cryo/Polearm/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Stonehide Lawachurl Geo/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Sucrose Anemo/Catalyst/Mondstadt Starter Deck card Tartaglia Hydro/Bow/Fatui Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Thoma Pyro/Polearm/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Thunder Manifestation Electro/Other Weapons/Monster Complete a Tavern Challenge Tighnari Dendro/Bow/Sumeru Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Venti Anemo/Bow/Mondstadt Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Wanderer Anemo/Catalyst/None Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Xiangling Pyro/Polearm/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Xiao Anemo/Polearm/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Xingqiu Hydro/Sword/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Yae Miko Electro/Catalyst/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Yanfei Pyro/Catalyst/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Yaoyao Dendro/Polearm/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Yelan Hydro/Bow/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Yoimiya Pyro/Bow/Inazuma Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match Zhongli Geo/Polearm/Liyue Defeat the character in an Invitation Board match

All Equipment Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Image via Hoyoverse

Equipment cards will enhance your characters’ base status and give them unique passive abilities in Genshin Impact. Weapons and Relic sets usually represent these cards. Each character has a unique Equipment card (usually obtained alongside the card itself) that modifies its Skills in some way. You can buy most of them at the shop.

Card Name Type How to Get A Cold Blade Like a Shadow Talent Defeat Lynette in a Invitation Board Match A Subordinate’s Skills Talent Defeat Thoma in an Invitation Board Match A Summation of Interest Talent Defeat Charlotte in an Invitation Board Match A Thousand Floating Dreams Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout Talent Defeat Tartaglia in an Invitation Board Match Adventurer’s Bandana Artifact Buy from the Card Shop All Things Are of the Earth Talent Defeat Baizhu in an Invitation Board Match Amos’ Bow Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Aquila Favonia Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Arataki Ichiban Talent Defeat Arataki Itto in an Invitation Board Match Archaic Petra Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Awakening Talent Defeat Razor in an Invitation Board Match Beacon of the Reed Sea Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Beneficent Talent Defeat Yaoyao in an Invitation Board Match Blizzard Strayer Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Broken Rime’s Echo Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Bunny Triggered Talent Defeat Amber in an Invitation Board Match Capricious Visage Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Chaotic Entropy Talent Defeat Sucrose in an Invitation Board Match Cicin’s Cold Glare Talent Obtained with the Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage card Cold-Blooded Strike Talent Defeat Kaeya in an Invitation Board Match Conclusive Ovation Talent Defeat Lyney in an Invitation Board Match Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha Talent Defeat Xiao in an Invitation Board Match Countless Sights to See Talent Defeat Kirara in an Invitation Board Match Crimson Witch of Flames Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Crossfire Talent Defeat Xiangling in an Invitation Board Match Crown of Watatsumi Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Deepwood Memories Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Descent of Divinity Talent Defeat Albedo in an Invitation Board Match Discretionary Supplement Talent Defeat Dori in an Invitation Board Match Dominance of Earth Talent Defeat Zhongli in an Invitation Board Match Echoes of an Offering Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Electro Cicin’s Gleam Talent Obtained with the Fatui Electro Cicin Mage card Elegy for the End Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Embers Rekindled Talent Obtained with the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames card Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Embrace of Winds Talent Defeat Venti in an Invitation Board Match Engulfing Lightning Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Exile’s Circlet Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Favonius Sword Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Featherfall Judgment Talent Defeat Cyno in an Invitation Board Match Floral Sidewinder Talent Defeat Collei in an Invitation Board Match Flowing Flame Talent Defeat Diluc in an Invitation Board Match Flowing Rings Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Fruit of Fulfillment Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Gales of Reverie Talent Defeat Wanderer in an Invitation Board Match Gambler’s Earrings Artifact Buy from the Card Shop General’s Ancient Helm Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Gilded Dreams Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Glorious Season Talent Defeat Barbara in an Invitation Board Match Golden Troupe’s Reward Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Grand Expectation Talent Defeat Bennett in an Invitation Board Match Grieving Echo Talent Obtained with the Thunder Manifestation card Heart of Depth Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Heart of Khvarena’s Brilliance Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority Talent Defeat Neuvillette in an Invitation Board Match I Got Your Back Talent Defeat Noellein an Invitation Board Match Instructor’s Cap Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Kanten Senmyou Blessing Talent Defeat Kamisato Ayaka in an Invitation Board Match Keen Sight Talent Defeat Tighnari in an Invitation Board Match King’s Squire Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Kyouka Fuushi Talent Defeat Kamisato Ayato in an Invitation Board Match Lands of Dandelion Talent Defeat Jean in an Invitation Board Match Laurel Coronet Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Light of Foliar Incision Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Light’s Remit Talent Defeat Layla in an Invitation Board Match Lightning Storm Talent Defeat Beidou in an Invitation Board Match Lithic Spear Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Magic Guide Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Mask of Solitude Basalt Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Mirror Cage Talent Obtained with the Mirror Maiden card Moonpiercer Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Mystical Abandon Talent Defeat Shenhe in an Invitation Board Match Naganohara Meteor Swarm Talent Defeat Yoimiya in an Invitation Board Match Ocean-Hued Clam Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Ornate Kabuto Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Paid in Full Talent Obtained with the Fatui Pyro Agent card Pain for Pain Talent Obtained with the La Signora card Pearl Solidification Talent Obtained with the Millenial Pearl Seahorse card Poetics of Fuubutsu Talent Defeat Kaedehara Kazuha in an Invitation Board Match Pounding Surprise Talent Defeat Klee in an Invitation Board Match Primordial Jade Winged-Spear Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Proliferating Spores Talent Obtained with the Jadeplume Terrorshroom card Prophecy of Submersion Talent Defeat Mona in an Invitation Board Match Pulsating Witch Talent Defeat Lisa in an Invitation Board Match Raven Bow Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Rending Vortex Talent Obtained with the Dvalin card Right of Final Interpretation Talent Defeat Yanfei in an Invitation Board Match Rite of Resurrection Talent Defeat Qiqi in an Invitation Board Match Rushing Hound: Swift as the Wind Talent Defeat Gorou in an Invitation Board Match Sacrificial Bow Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Sacrificial Fragments Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Sacrificial Greatsword Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Sacrificial Sword Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Sanguine Rouge Talent Defeat Hu Tao in an Invitation Board Match Sapwood Blade Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Scorpocalypse Talent Obtained with the Eremite Scorching Loremaster card Shadow of the Sand King Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Shaken, Not Purred Talent Defeat Diona in an Invitation Board Match Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Sin of Pride Talent Defeat Kujou Sara in an Invitation Board Match Skiving: New and Improved Talent Defeat Sayu in an Invitation Board Match Skyward Atlas Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Skyward Blade Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Skyward Harp Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Skyward Pride Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Skyward Spine Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Stalwart and True Talent Defeat Dehya in an Invitation Board Match Steady Breathing Talent Defeat Chongyun in an Invitation Board Match Stellar Predator Talent Defeat Fischl in an Invitation Board Match Sternfrost Prism Talent Obtained with the Cryo Hypostasis card Stonehide Reforged Talent Obtained with the Stonehide Lawachurl card Strategic Reserve Talent Defeat Ningguang in an Invitation Board Match Streaming Surge Talent Obtained with the Rhodeia of Loch card Structuration Talent Defeat Alhaitham in an Invitation Board Match Tamakushi Casket Talent Defeat Sangonomiya Kokomi in an Invitation Board Match Tenacity of the Millelith Artifact Buy from the Card Shop The Bell Weapon Buy from the Card Shop The Overflow Talent Defeat Candace in an Invitation Board Match The Scent Remained Talent Defeat Xingqiu in an Invitation Board Match The Seed of Stored Knowledge Talent Defeat Nahida in an Invitation Board Match The Shrine’s Sacred Shade Talent Defeat Yae Miko in an Invitation Board Match The Starry Skies Their Flowers Rain Talent Defeat Nilou in an Invitation Board Match Thunder Summoner’s Crown Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Thundering Fury Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Thundering Penance Talent Defeat Keqing in an Invitation Board Match Thundering Poise Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Tome of the Eternal Flow Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Transcendent Automaton Talent Obtained with the Maguu Kenki card Traveler’s Handy Sword Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Turn Control Talent Defeat Yelan in an Invitation Board Match Undivided Heart Talent Defeat Ganyu in an Invitation Board Match Vermillion Hereafter Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Veteran’s Visage Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Viridescent Venerer Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Vortex Vanquisher Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Vourukasha’s Glow Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Wellspring of War-Lust Talent Defeat Eula in an Invitation Board Match White Iron Greatsword Weapon Buy from the Card Shop White Tassel Weapon Buy from the Card Shop Wine-Stained Tricorne Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Wishes Unnumbered Talent Defeat Raiden Shogun in an Invitation Board Match Witch’s Scorching Hat Artifact Buy from the Card Shop Wolf’s Gravestone Weapon Defeat Lynette in an Invitation Board Match

All Event Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Image via Hoyoverse

Event Cards are used to set up big plays or to respond to an opponent’s action. Effects can vary from healing, getting Elemental Dice, drawing/summoning new cards, and much more. Easy to obtain as you can buy them all from the shop.

Card Name Type How to Get Absorbing Prism Talent/Combat Action Obtained with the Electro Hypostasis card Abyssal Summons Action Buy from the Card Shop Adeptus’ Temptation Food Buy from the Card Shop Ancient Courtyard Action Buy from the Card Shop Blessing of the Divine Relic’s Installation Action Buy from the Card Shop Butter Crab Food Buy from the Card Shop Calx’s Arts Action Buy from the Card Shop Changing Shifts Action Buy from the Card Shop Controlled Directional Blast Action Buy from the Card Shop Covenant of Rock Action Buy from the Card Shop Day of Resistance: Moment of Shattered Dreams Action Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: High Voltage Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Sprawling Greenery Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Woven Stone Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Woven Weeds Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds Elemental Resonance Buy from the Card Shop Falls and Fortune Action Buy from the Card Shop Fatui Conspiracy Action Buy from the Card Shop Fish and Chips Food Buy from the Card Shop Flickering Four-Leaf Sigil Action Buy from the Card Shop Fresh Wind of Freedom Action Buy from the Card Shop Friendship Eternal Action Buy from the Card Shop Guardian’s Oath Action Buy from the Card Shop Heavy Strike Action Buy from the Card Shop I Haven’t Lost Yet! Action Buy from the Card Shop In Every House a Stove Action Buy from the Card Shop Joyous Celebration Action Buy from the Card Shop Jueyun Guoba Food Buy from the Card Shop Leave It to Me! Action Buy from the Card Shop Lightning Stiletto Talent/Combat Action Defeat Keqing in an Invitation Board match Lotus Flower Crisp Food Buy from the Card Shop Lunar Cycles Unending Talent/Combat Action Obtained with the Azhdaha card Lyresong Action Buy from the Card Shop Machine Assembly Line Action Buy from the Card Shop Master of Weaponry Action Buy from the Card Shop Matsutake Meat Rolls Food Buy from the Card Shop Minty Meat Rolls Food Buy from the Card Shop Mondstadt Hash Brown Food Buy from the Card Shop Mushroom Pizza Food Buy from the Card Shop Nature and Wisdom Action Buy from the Card Shop Northern Smoked Chicken Food Buy from the Card Shop Pankration! Action Buy from the Card Shop Passing of Judgment Action Buy from the Card Shop Plunging Strike Action Buy from the Card Shop Quick Knit Action Buy from the Card Shop Rhythm of the Great Dream Action Buy from the Card Shop Sashimi Platter Food Buy from the Card Shop Send Off Action Buy from the Card Shop Starsigns Action Buy from the Card Shop Stone and Contracts Action Buy from the Card Shop Strategize Action Buy from the Card Shop Sunyata Flower Action Buy from the Card Shop Sweet Madame Food Buy from the Card Shop Tandoori Roast Chicken Food Buy from the Card Shop Teyvat Fried Egg Food Buy from the Card Shop The Bestest Travel Companion! Action Buy from the Card Shop The Boar Princess Action Buy from the Card Shop The Legend of Vennessa Action Buy from the Card Shop Thunder and Eternity Action Buy from the Card Shop Toss-Up Action Buy from the Card Shop When the Crane Returned Action Buy from the Card Shop Where Is the Unseen Razor? Action Buy from the Card Shop Wind and Freedom Action Buy from the Card Shop

All Support Cards in Genshin Impact TCG Listed

Image via Hoyoverse

Support Cards are represented by various NPCs and locations and have effects similar to Events. The main difference is their persistence throughout turns. Usually focused on drawing, healing, or getting more Elemental Dice, and are easy to obtain from the shop, too. A copy of some of them is obtained by defeating opponent NPCs.

Card Name Type How to Get Chang the Ninth Companion Buy from the Card Shop Chef Mao Companion Buy from the Card Shop Chinju Forest Location Buy from the Card Shop Dawn Winery Location Buy from the Card Shop Dunyazard Companion Buy from the Card Shop Ellin Companion Buy from the Card Shop Favonius Cathedral Location Buy from the Card Shop Fortress of Meropide Location Buy from the Card Shop Gandharva Ville Location Buy from the Card Shop Golden House Location Buy from the Card Shop Grand Narukami Shrine Location Buy from the Card Shop Hanachirusato Companion Buy from the Card Shop Iron Tongue Tian Companion Buy from the Card Shop Jade Chamber Location Buy from the Card Shop Jeht Companion Buy from the Card Shop Katheryne Companion Buy from the Card Shop Kid Kujirai Companion Buy from the Card Shop Knights of Favonius Library Location Buy from the Card Shop Liben Companion Buy from the Card Shop Liu Su Companion Buy from the Card Shop Liyue Harbor Wharf Location Buy from the Card Shop Lumenstone Adjuvant Item Buy from the Card Shop Mamere Companion Buy from the Card Shop Master Zhang Companion Buy from the Card Shop Memento Lens Item Buy from the Card Shop NRE Item Buy from the Card Shop Opera Epiclese Location Buy from the Card Shop Paimon Companion Buy from the Card Shop Parametric Transformer Item Buy from the Card Shop Rana Companion Buy from the Card Shop Red Feather Fan Item Buy from the Card Shop Sangonomiya Shrine Location Buy from the Card Shop Seed Dispensary Item Buy from the Card Shop Setaria Companion Buy from the Card Shop Silver and Melus Companion Buy from the Card Shop Stormterror’s Lair Location Buy from the Card Shop Sumeru City Location Buy from the Card Shop Tenshukaku Location Buy from the Card Shop Timaeus Companion Buy from the Card Shop Timmie Companion Buy from the Card Shop Treasure-Seeking Seelie Item Buy from the Card Shop Tubby Companion Buy from the Card Shop Vanarana Location Buy from the Card Shop Wagner Companion Buy from the Card Shop Wangshu Inn Location Buy from the Card Shop Weeping Willow of the Lake Location Buy from the Card Shop Xudong Companion Buy from the Card Shop Yayoi Nanatsuki Companion Buy from the Card Shop

Even if you don’t need them all, it still feels good to own all the cards. And playing for a bit is a great way to spend your time when out of Resin. You have lots of options to spend your time in Genshin Impact, so do it wisely!

