Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Horseshoe Games Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 02:53 pm
HorseShoe Games Monpoly GO
Image via Monopoly GO

Springtime has come to Monopoly GO, and that means it’s time to get rewards from milestones in the Horseshoe Games tournament, so here’s our list of what you can get.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO Horseshoe Games Rewards & Prizes

Horseshoe Games Banner Monopoly GO
Image via Monopoly GO

The following lists of rewards and milestones for the Horseshoe Games tournament in Monopoly GO was compiled based on my own experience with the game, cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
155 Points40 Dice Rolls
240 Points1 Green Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice Rolls
4130 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
5110 Points80 Dice Rolls
6150 PointsCash
7200 Points1 Gold Sticker Pack
8250 PointsMega Heist Boost (15 Min)
9225 Points1 Pink Sticker Pack
10275 Points175 Dice Rolls
11300 PointsCash
12400 Points1 Blue Sticker Pack
13375 Points250 Dice Rolls
14425 PointsCash
15500 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (20 Min)
16600 Points375 Dice Rolls
17550 Points1 Blue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Points500 Dice Rolls
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Points750 Dice Rolls
231,500 PointsCash Grab Boost (15 Min)
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Points1,200 Dice Rolls

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

How to Play Horseshoe Games

To compete in the Horseshoe Games in Monopoly GO, players need to land on Bank Heists and Shutdowns on the Train tiles. The rewards for these tiles will be increased by the dice multiplier shown by the “GO” button. There are a total of 3,440 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.

When the Tournament Ends

The Horseshoe Games leaderboard tournament began on March 13 at 1PM ET and will end on March 14 at 1PM ET.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

The best way to get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to compete in the ongoing events and tournaments. Various milestones will give you dice rolls, which you can then use to complete more milestones and thus win rewards.

Outside of that method, you can also check out our list of free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily. You’re also able to get free dice rolls by completing your daily Quick Wins and just by logging in.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Promo image featuring Giovanni from Team GO Rocket, along with Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Groudon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Shamerock Shenanigans Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How To Assist In Collecting An Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
fortnite aspect of the gods
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Assist In Collecting An Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Promo image featuring Giovanni from Team GO Rocket, along with Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Groudon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Shamerock Shenanigans Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How To Assist In Collecting An Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
fortnite aspect of the gods
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Assist In Collecting An Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].