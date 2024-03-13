All Horseshoe Games Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Springtime has come to Monopoly GO, and that means it’s time to get rewards from milestones in the Horseshoe Games tournament, so here’s our list of what you can get.
Table of contents
All Monopoly GO Horseshoe Games Rewards & Prizes
The following lists of rewards and milestones for the Horseshoe Games tournament in Monopoly GO was compiled based on my own experience with the game, cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|55 Points
|40 Dice Rolls
|2
|40 Points
|1 Green Sticker Pack
|3
|90 Points
|70 Dice Rolls
|4
|130 Points
|High Roller Boost (5 Min)
|5
|110 Points
|80 Dice Rolls
|6
|150 Points
|Cash
|7
|200 Points
|1 Gold Sticker Pack
|8
|250 Points
|Mega Heist Boost (15 Min)
|9
|225 Points
|1 Pink Sticker Pack
|10
|275 Points
|175 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|300 Points
|Cash
|12
|400 Points
|1 Blue Sticker Pack
|13
|375 Points
|250 Dice Rolls
|14
|425 Points
|Cash
|15
|500 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (20 Min)
|16
|600 Points
|375 Dice Rolls
|17
|550 Points
|1 Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|700 Points
|Cash
|19
|800 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|21
|900 Points
|Cash
|22
|1,300 Points
|750 Dice Rolls
|23
|1,500 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (15 Min)
|24
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|25
|2,000 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
How to Play Horseshoe Games
To compete in the Horseshoe Games in Monopoly GO, players need to land on Bank Heists and Shutdowns on the Train tiles. The rewards for these tiles will be increased by the dice multiplier shown by the “GO” button. There are a total of 3,440 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.
When the Tournament Ends
The Horseshoe Games leaderboard tournament began on March 13 at 1PM ET and will end on March 14 at 1PM ET.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
The best way to get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to compete in the ongoing events and tournaments. Various milestones will give you dice rolls, which you can then use to complete more milestones and thus win rewards.
Outside of that method, you can also check out our list of free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily. You’re also able to get free dice rolls by completing your daily Quick Wins and just by logging in.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.