All Horseshoe Games Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Springtime has come to Monopoly GO, and that means it’s time to get rewards from milestones in the Horseshoe Games tournament, so here’s our list of what you can get.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Horseshoe Games Rewards & Prizes

Image via Monopoly GO

The following lists of rewards and milestones for the Horseshoe Games tournament in Monopoly GO was compiled based on my own experience with the game, cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 55 Points 40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Points 1 Green Sticker Pack

3 90 Points 70 Dice Rolls 4 130 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 5 110 Points 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points 1 Gold Sticker Pack

8 250 Points Mega Heist Boost (15 Min) 9 225 Points 1 Pink Sticker Pack

10 275 Points 175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points 1 Blue Sticker Pack

13 375 Points 250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (20 Min) 16 600 Points 375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Points 1 Blue Sticker Pack

18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 Points Cash Grab Boost (15 Min) 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

How to Play Horseshoe Games

To compete in the Horseshoe Games in Monopoly GO, players need to land on Bank Heists and Shutdowns on the Train tiles. The rewards for these tiles will be increased by the dice multiplier shown by the “GO” button. There are a total of 3,440 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.

When the Tournament Ends

The Horseshoe Games leaderboard tournament began on March 13 at 1PM ET and will end on March 14 at 1PM ET.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

The best way to get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to compete in the ongoing events and tournaments. Various milestones will give you dice rolls, which you can then use to complete more milestones and thus win rewards.

Outside of that method, you can also check out our list of free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily. You’re also able to get free dice rolls by completing your daily Quick Wins and just by logging in.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.