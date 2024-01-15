All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

As Avatar: The Last Airbender gears up to make another attempt at a live-action adaptation, Netflix has enlisted a large number of actors to bring the characters to life. Here is the complete cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Every Major Cast Member in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, The Last Airbender

A fresh face in the industry, Gordon Cormier is stepping into the monastic robes of Aang, the protagonist of The Last Airbender. Easily his biggest role to date, the young actor has also appeared in series such as Turner & Hooch (2021), The Stand (2020), and Lost in Space. His character, Aang, is a friendly, outgoing kid who is forced to confront his seemingly impossible destiny as he’s tasked with learning how to bend all four elements to overthrow Firelord Ozai, the leader of the Fire Nation who has colonized most of the world.

Related: Netflix’s Avatar Showrunner Didn’t Watch the Shyamalan Film For a Good Reason

Kiawentiio as Katara

Kiawentiio Tarbell, more commonly known mononymously as Kiawentiio, is a First Nations actor who is already making waves in the industry. Having recently featured in the fan-favorite What If…? episode “What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?” she’ll be playing the role of Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender. A remarkably talented waterbender, one of the last of the Southern Water Tribe, she joins Aang on his adventure to train in the Four Elements, even serving as his Waterbending Sifu before Team Avatar arrives at the Northern Water Tribe.

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Having appeared in several other popular streaming series, including Netflix’s own 13 Reasons Why, Ian Ousley will be picking up Sokka’s boomerang and (eventually) sword in The Last Airbender. The only non-bender of Team Avatar (not counting Momo), Sokka is largely responsible for leading the group. With a keen mind for strategy, he’s an essential part of the team and while some may describe him as useless, he certainly proves himself in the later seasons of the original animated series.

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

Taking up the role of Prince Zuko (arguably The Last Airbender‘s most popular character) will certainly put Dallas Liu’s acting chops to the test. Having said that, he is an experienced performer, having appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Mortal Kombat: Legacy, and the live-action Tekken movie. The primary antagonist of Avatar‘s first season, Zuko is driven to capture Aang as a means to restore his honor in the eyes of his father, Firelord Ozai, who burned his face and banished him after a particularly traumatic duel known as an Agni Kai.

Related: Three Animated Avatar Movies Coming from Series Creators

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Possibly the most established actor in the cast of Netflix’s The Last Airbender, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is known for his acclaimed performance as Appa in Kim’s Conveniece. He’s also been making waves in the Star Wars universe, appearing across several Disney+ series, including Ahsoka and The Mandalorian as New Republic pilot Carson Teva. In the lore of Avatar, Uncle Iroh is hailed as one of the most powerful Firebenders in the world, his skill matched only by his calm manner and wisdom. He’s also a member of the White Lotus, a clandestine organization of benders that play a key role in the story in later chapters.

The Entire Cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Last Airbender is packed with popular actors bringing even more popular characters to life. Beyond the aforementioned main cast, audiences can expect to see Daniel Dae Kim as the villainous Firelord Ozai and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Prince Zuko’s sadistic sister. Ken Leung plays Commander Zhao, a secondary antagonist, while James Sie plays the fan-favorite (and ill-fated) Cabbage Merchant, a role he also voiced in the original animated series.